Below are five stocks to watch according to VantagePoint, a platform that uses artificial intelligence and intermarket analysis to predict price movement. Today the focus is on steel stocks, which have been on a run to start 2018, and how the breakouts were forecasted back in November.

What's On The Charts

Each candle on the following stock charts represents one day of trading action.

The black line on the chart is a simple 10-day moving average.

on the chart is a simple 10-day moving average. The blue line is generated via the AI in VantagePoint's intermarket analysis. It forecasts what the moving average will be 48 hours in advance.

A trend shift is represented by the two lines crossing. As long as the two lines don't cross, the current trend remains intact.

The red/green bar below the candle chart is a Neural Index. It determines whether a stock will move higher or lower in the coming two days.

Caterpillar

After a period of several weeks in which it was in a tight trading range, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) had a predictive moving average crossover to the upside in mid-November following a rally in the steel sector. The trend has remained intact since then, even though it's nearly reversed several times. In fact, it's actually appeared to get stronger in recent weeks. Since the initial bullish crossover, the stock is up over 20 percent.

Commercial Metals

The steel rally in November also included Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), which is up over 42 percent from its low on the 15th. also had a crossover to the upside in late-November. The Neural Index becoming green also indicated that upside was coming. Since then, the stock has been buoyed by an acquisition and very strong Q1 earnings results.

U.S. Steel

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) is up 35 percent since its bullish crossover on November 15th. had a bullish crossover in late-November. Despite a near-reversal following a midday JP Morgan downgrade on Dec. 12, the trend has remained intact. All eyes will be on U.S. Steel on Jan. 31 when they report earnings after the bell.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) followed the same pattern. It had a crossover to the upside in mid-November, indicating to traders that a bullish trend was starting. Since then the stock is up 30 percent. Nucor reports Q4 earnings Jan. 30 before the bell.

Alcoa

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA)'s crossover didn't come until December 11. This was immediately followed by an upgrade to Outperform at Credit Suisse. Since the day of the crossover, Alcoa is up 36 percent. Alcoa reports Q4 earnings Wednesday after the bell.

