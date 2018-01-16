38 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LBRT) shares jumped 27.94 percent to close at $21.75 on Friday.
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares jumped 27.54 percent to close at $28.25 on Friday.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) rose 24.43 percent to close at $1.63. Liberty Oilfield Services priced its 12.7 million share IPO at $17 per share.
- Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares climbed 19.07 percent to close at $2.31 on Friday after gaining 20.37 percent on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Performant Financial from Neutral to Buy.
- Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: OSN) shares climbed 19.03 percent to close at $3.8448.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares rose 17.08 to close at $2.8099.
- Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR) gained 16.01 percent to close at $6.81 on Friday.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) gained 15.57 percent to close at $47.35 after the company reported that its fourth quarter bookings came in at $229 million. The company sees FY18 sales of $745 million-$815 million.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) surged 14.05 percent to close at $5.60.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 13.49 percent to close at $5.72.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) gained 13.35 percent to close at $49.76. KeyBanc upgraded Synaptics from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRI) climbed 13.28 percent to close at $2.7300.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) jumped 13.03 percent to close at $70.52.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) gained 12.64 percent to close at $15.60.
- Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) surged 12.22 percent to close at $8.54. Tuniu reported a $100 million share repurchase program and reported the promotion of Mr. Shihong Chen from Vice President to Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares rose 9.52 percent to close at $9.20 on Friday after declining 21.5 percent on Thursday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) climbed 8.59 percent to close at $4.17 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary Global Bit Ventures has acquired 1,300 cryptocurrency mining machines.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares rose 7.44 percent to close at $2.60 after the company disclosed that it has received around $15.7 million of additional Alaskan tax credit certificates.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) shares gained 6.08 percent to close at $7.85.
Losers
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares tumbled 37.86 percent to close at $3.02 on Friday after the company reported a $12 million underwritten public offering.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares dipped 33.92 percent to close at $2.26 after the company disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee panel voted 12-3 against recommendation for Linhaliq. Aradigm shares dipped 46.49 percent to $1.83 in the after-hours trading session. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Aradigm from Buy to Neutral.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares dropped 27.38 percent to close at $16.63.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) dipped 27.2 percent to close at $20.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals disclosed that it has been granted Fast Track designation for CTP-543 for the treatment of alopecia areat. The company also reported that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office did not institute PGR proceeding.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 24.76 percent to close at $4.80 ChinaNet Online reported entry into agreements for registered direct placement of $11 million of common stock and warrants.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares tumbled 23.94 percent to close at $2.16.
- AMERI HOLDINGS INC (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares declined 15.92 percent to close at $4.12 on Friday after falling 16.67 percent on Thursday.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) dropped 15.47 percent to close at $7.16.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 14.97 percent to close at $5.3399.
- Invitae Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTA) fell 14.93 percent to close at $7.58 on Friday.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) dropped 13.12 percent to close at $20.00. Energous reported that it entered into a distribution agreement with Raymond James and may sell up to $40 million in stock. Energous expects Q4 sales of $30,000 and GAAP operating expenses of $11.2 million to $11.5 million.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) shares dropped 12.74 percent to close at $6.92. The China-based nano-cap company announced a new partnership to implement blockchain technologies in its business with the purpose of developing "a convenient, safe, autonomous, and trustful sharing economy platform and applications."
- Videocon d2h Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: VDTH) dipped 12.63 percent to close at $8.58 following an update on the effective date for the scheme of amalgamation with Dish TV India Limited.
- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) declined 12.28 percent to close at $2.50 on Friday.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares fell 11.76 percent to close at $1.8972.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares tumbled 11.60 percent to close at $8.00.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 11.23 percent to close at $21.35.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares dropped 11.02 percent to close at $17.76. GameStop’s holiday period same store sales increased 11.8 percent to $2.77 billion.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares fell 4.47 percent to close at $179.37. Facebook said it plans on promoting content from family and friends rather than posts with more activity
