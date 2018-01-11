Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MoneyGram Partners With Ripple, Will Use XRP To Lower Costs

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2018 10:24am   Comments
Share:
MoneyGram Partners With Ripple, Will Use XRP To Lower Costs
Related MGI
Could Today See DJIA at 25,000? Major Milestone Draws Near For Index
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Moneygram soars after announcing Ripple partnership (Seeking Alpha)

Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) gained more than 9 percent Thursday after the money transfer company confirmed a partnership with Ripple, a blockchain company that rivals bitcoin.

The stock's move follows the likes of Western Union (NYSE: WU) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX), both of whom have recently been connected to XRP.

What You Need To Know

As part of the new partnership, MoneyGram will pilot the use of Ripple's digital currency, XRP, in its payment flows through xRapid, Ripple's solution for on-demand liquidity, a press release said. XRP is said to be the most efficient digital asset for payments and comes with a transaction cost of less than one penny versus bitcoin's fees of around $30 per transaction.

The average time transaction involving the XRP currency is two to three seconds, while other digital currencies require 15 minutes to one hour to complete.

Why It's Important

"The inefficiencies of global payments don't just affect banks, they also affect institutions like MoneyGram. Money transfer companies are incredibly important because they help people get money to their friends and loved ones," said Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple. "We are excited about this pilot and a long-term strategic partnership with MoneyGram. By using a digital asset like XRP that settles in three seconds or less, they can now move money as quickly as information."

What's Next?

Moneygram was rumored to be looking to adopt XRP in its platform and now that it's confirmed, the company says the strategic partnership will give an opportunity to "understand how blockchain technology and XRP can improve the efficiency of their global treasury operations and consumer experience."

Related Links:

12 Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2018 (Besides Bitcoin)

Warren Buffett Has No Intention To Go Long Or Short Any Cryptocurrencies

Image Credit: Ged Carroll from Hong Kong mostly, HKSAR (MoneyGram neon sign) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Bitcoin Blockchain Brad Garlinghouse money transferNews Legal Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STX + MGI)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
7 Stocks To Watch For January 9, 2018
ICYMI: AMD, GoPro, Seagate And Overstock
6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MGI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.