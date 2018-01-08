Market Overview

The Week Ahead: Conferences Take Center Stage, Earnings Begin To Trickle In
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2018 11:46am   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning January 8th. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Monday
Conferences

  • CES 2018 Jan. 8 thru Jan. 11
  • JP Morgan Health Care Conference Jan. 8 thru Jan. 11
  • ICR Conference 2018 Jan. 8 thru Jan. 10

Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration

  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: CODX)

IPO Quiet Period Expiration

  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: RETO)

Tuesday

Economic Data

  • API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories expected 4:30pm ET

IPO Quiet Period Expiration

  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL)

Investor Events

  • Bob Evans Farms, Inc (NASDAQ: BOBE) shareholder m&a vote
  • Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) strategic plan briefing webcast 4-530 p.m. ET

Analyst Quiet Period Expirations

  • Newmark Group, Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK)
  • Casa Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CASA)

Wednesday
Notable Earnings

  • SUPERVALU Inc (NYSE: SVU) Q3 premarket
  • KB Homes (NYSE: KBH) Q4 after hours

IPOs

  • Muscle Maker (MMB)

FDA/Biotech

  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) estimated PDUFA date for Amemaciclib-MONARCH 1
  • Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) Adcom meeting for LPCN 1021

Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration

  • Akcea Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA)

IPO Quiet Period Expiration

  • Leisure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: LACQU)

Investor Events

  • Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NYSE: DPZ) Analyst/Investor Day
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc (NYSE: WTW) investor call to discuss new accounting standards 10 a.m. ET

Thursday
Notable Earnings

  • Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) Q4 premarket

FDA/Biotech

  • Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) Adcom meeting for Linhaliq (Pulmaquin)

Friday

Notable Earnings

  • BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) Q4 premarket
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) Q4 premarket
  • Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Q4 premarket

IPOs

  • Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

M&A

  • Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) to expire 5 p.m. ET

Posted-In: News Previews Events Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

