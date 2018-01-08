The Week Ahead: Conferences Take Center Stage, Earnings Begin To Trickle In
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning January 8th. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday
Conferences
- CES 2018 Jan. 8 thru Jan. 11
- JP Morgan Health Care Conference Jan. 8 thru Jan. 11
- ICR Conference 2018 Jan. 8 thru Jan. 10
Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: CODX)
IPO Quiet Period Expiration
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: RETO)
Tuesday
Economic Data
- API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories expected 4:30pm ET
IPO Quiet Period Expiration
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL)
Investor Events
- Bob Evans Farms, Inc (NASDAQ: BOBE) shareholder m&a vote
- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) strategic plan briefing webcast 4-530 p.m. ET
Analyst Quiet Period Expirations
Wednesday
Notable Earnings
IPOs
- Muscle Maker (MMB)
FDA/Biotech
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) estimated PDUFA date for Amemaciclib-MONARCH 1
- Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) Adcom meeting for LPCN 1021
Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA)
IPO Quiet Period Expiration
- Leisure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: LACQU)
Investor Events
- Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NYSE: DPZ) Analyst/Investor Day
- Weight Watchers International, Inc (NYSE: WTW) investor call to discuss new accounting standards 10 a.m. ET
Thursday
Notable Earnings
- Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) Q4 premarket
FDA/Biotech
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) Adcom meeting for Linhaliq (Pulmaquin)
Friday
Notable Earnings
- BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) Q4 premarket
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) Q4 premarket
- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Q4 premarket
IPOs
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)
- Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)
M&A
