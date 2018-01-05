30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- TiGenix NV (NASDAQ: TIG) surged 71 percent to $40.79 after Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced its intention to acquire the company.
- China Information Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNIT) shares jumped 66.34 percent to $3.36 after surging 28.66 percent on Thursday.
- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) shares surged 49.2 percent to $3.57 after climbing 29.19 percent on Thursday.
- Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares rose 34.7 percent to $17.30. Skyline and Champion Enterprises Holdings announced an agreement to combine their operations.
- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) shares climbed 22.8 percent to $11.30 after hiring an advisor to handle acquisition approaches, according to a report from Reuters.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) shares 18.8 percent to $17.10.
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) shares gained 15.6 percent to $2.44 after falling 0.47 percent on Thursday.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) shares gained 13.73 percent to $24.85 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Alphatec Holdings In (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares rose 12.6 percent to $3.12.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares rose 12 percent to $3.28.
- China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) climbed 11.9 percent to $2.67 after gaining 4.82 percent on Thursday.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares rose 11.5 percent to $16.45.
- China Commercial Credit Inc (NASDAQ: CCCR) gained 8.5 percent to $1.92 after jumping 22.92 percent on Thursday.
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares rose 7.6 percent to $3.24.
Losers
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) shares dipped 80.5 percent to $0.395 after the company said topline data from its Mako study failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) shares dropped 28.5 percent to $12.39 following STRIDE 1, 2 trial results which met primary endpoint. However, STRIDE 2 did not achieve statistical significance.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) dipped 24 percent to $7.10.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) declined 23.1 percent to $3.33 after the company reported pricing of public offering of units.
- Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares fell 22 percent to $3.31 as the company reported pricing of $38.0 million offering of common stock and warrants.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 20.5 percent to $5.97 after the company lowered fourth quarter and FY17 EPS outlook. The company sees fourth quarter comps down 15-17 percent.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) dropped 16.1 percent to $26.35 after the company lowered its FY17 earnings outlook.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) shares fell 15 percent to $5.55 following holiday sales figures Thursday afternoon.
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares dipped 14.1 percent to $30.23 following a year-end 2017 corporate update that highlighted several clinical trials. The company announced it ended 2017 with greater than $175 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) slipped 13 percent to $7.84 after the company posted weak quarterly results.
- SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) dropped 11.6 percent to $2.14 after the company issued corporate and SCY-078 pipeline update.
- Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares dipped 10.4 percent to $1.83.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) dropped 7.9 percent to $40.35 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) dropped 7.1 percent to $81.65 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares slipped 5.2 percent to $3.82 after climbing 75.98 percent on Thursday.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) fell 2.7 percent to $3.59. JC Penney reported a 3.4 percent gain in 9-week holiday period comps.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.