26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares jumped 43.8 percent to $2.07.
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares jumped 36.7 percent to $20.85 after the company reported the FDA clearance to initiate two Phase 3 clinical studies to evaluate tabelecleucel in patients with rituximab-refractory Epstein-Barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder.
- MassRoots Inc (NASDAQ: MSRT) jumped 21.7 percent to $0.630 after the company said Friday it created a subsidiary dedicated to developing blockchain-based solutions for the cannabis industry. MassRoots said its fully owned subsidiary will be called MassRoots Blockchain Technologies.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares rose 20.6 percent to $2.28. Pareteum named Ali Davachi as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares surged 19.6 percent to $6.65.
- Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) shares gained 19.4 percent to $11.76 after climbing 26.28 percent on Thursday.
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) gained 15.8 percent to $9.98 after surging 10.94 percent on Thursday.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares jumped 14.9 percent to $3.94.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares climbed 13.7 percent to $6.65 after the company reported the FDA acceptance of New Drug Application for AZEDRA.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares gained 12.8 percent to $23.85. Ultra Clean will replace Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
- Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares rose 11.5 percent to $6.07.
- Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BBRG) shares climbed 6.4 percent to $2.50.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) rose 4.2 percent to $2.77 after Teton Advisors reported a 17.45 percent stake in the company, totaling 697,000 shares, up from 94,500 shares previously.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) gained 4.2 percent to $4.31 following report of avian flu outbreak in Russia.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 2.5 percent to $6.08 after the company reported the submission of New Drug Application for TX-001HR to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Losers
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares dropped 14.7 percent to $18.98 after the company issued a weak guidance for the fourth quarter.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares dipped 14.2 percent to $17.13. Live Ventures shares climbed 50.60 percent Thursday after the company reported FY17 sales of $152 million, up from $79 million in the prior year.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares fell 12.1 percent to $3.14.
- LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) declined 11.6 percent to $2.76. LiNiu Technology shares jumped 134.59 percent Thursday after the company reported 1H'17 results. The company posted net loss of $5.7 million.
- KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares fell 11.5 percent to $4.41 after gaining 18.85 percent on Thursday.
- ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) dropped 9.6 percent to $9.13. ZK International shares gained 10.87 Thursday after the company reported initial investment from Blockchain.
- Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares dipped 9.6 percent to $9.15.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares fell 9 percent to $28.75 after climbing 33.21 percent on Thursday.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares declined 8 percent to $3.07.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) slipped 6 percent to $6.49 after climbing 28.01 percent on Thursday.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) dropped 5.8 percent to $22.77. Wells Fargo downgraded Syntel from Market Perform to Underperform.
