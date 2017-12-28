31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) surged 85 percent to $2.46 after the company reported 1H'17 results. The company posted net loss of $5.7 million.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares jumped 65 percent to $21.78 after the company reported FY17 sales of $152 million, up from $79 million in the prior year.
- ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares rose 35.8 percent to $12.33 after the company reported initial investment from Blockchain.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares climbed 35.6 percent to $5.49 after 10 percent owner Ronald Perelman disclosed the purchase of 50,000 shares at $4.0344.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares jumped 33.1 percent to $31.54. Macolm Fairbairn reported a 9.9 percent stake in Energous.
- KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares rose 28.4 percent to $ 5.38 after gaining 28.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares surged 19.9 percent to $10.97.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares gained 15 percent to $2.64 after the company reported the sale of Medical Device Sales and Service business unit service contracts to Philips North America for $8 million.
- Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS) shares climbed 14.2 percent to $8.62.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) shares surged 13 percent to $4.08.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 12.6 percent to $3.58.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) shares climbed 8.7 percent to $11.30.
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares gained 8 percent to $5.66 after falling 0.48 percent on Wednesday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 7.6 percent to $5.80.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) rose 7.4 percent to $8.48 after gaining 0.64 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares dipped 24.8 percent to $1.85 after declining 10.71 percent on Wednesday.
- Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares tumbled 22.4 percent to $2.25.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares fell 17.2 percent to $3.34.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares dropped 16.2 percent to $3.23 after dropping 18.74 percent on Wednesday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 15.7 percent to $2.17.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) dipped 15.1 percent to $10.11 after declining 13.38 percent on Wednesday.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) declined 13.1 percent to $4.56 after declining 15.87 percent on Wednesday.
- Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares fell 12.9 percent to $16.46.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) shares declined 11.4 percent to $3.23.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) shares fell 9.6 percent to $6.00.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares dropped 9.4 percent to $8.02. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported Q3 loss of $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares declined 9 percent to $27.12 after dropping 4.55 percent on Wednesday.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares dropped 8.7 percent to $53.74 after climbing 8.18 percent on Wednesday.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) slipped 7.5 percent to $4.79 after dropping 12.50 percent on Wednesday.
- RLJ Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: RLJE) shares fell 7.5 percent to $3.68.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) dropped 7.1 percent to $2.28 after declining 2.39 percent on Wednesday.
