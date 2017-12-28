Market Overview

25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2017 8:30am   Comments
Gainers

  • Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares rose 74.2 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY17 sales of $152 million, up from $79 million in the prior year.
  • Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares rose 39.1 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of Medical Device Sales and Service business unit service contracts to Philips North America for $8 million.
  • LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) rose 14.3 percent to $1.52 after the company reported 1H'17 results. The company posted net loss of $5.7 million.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 6.4 percent to $9.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 1.15 percent on Wednesday.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares rose 6.3 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.70 percent on Wednesday.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR). (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 5.8 percent to $5.51 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.15 percent on Wednesday.
  • Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) rose 5.6 percent to $7.34 in the pre-market trading session after surging 8.26 percent on Wednesday.
  • Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 4.8 percent to $5.45 in pre-market trading after falling 0.48 percent on Wednesday.
  • Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 4.3 percent to $7.25in pre-market trading after dropping 0.71 percent on Wednesday.
  • Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) rose 4.1 percent to $8.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.64 percent on Wednesday.
  • Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares rose 3.5 percent to $43.30 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 1.76 percent on Wednesday.
  • First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG) rose 3.3 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading after dropping0.78 percent on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares fell 12 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after declining 10.71 percent on Wednesday.
  • Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 10.3 percent to $4.71 in pre-market trading after declining 15.87 percent on Wednesday.
  • Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RVLT) fell 9.4 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued a fourth quarter guidance update in light of unprecedented weather conditions in Texas. The company now expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA at breakeven and sees fourth quarter sales of $35 million, down from an estimates of $47 million to $50 million. Management sees FY17 sales of $152 million.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 8.6 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after surging 6.64 percent on Wednesday.
  • NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 7 percent to $3.59 after dropping 18.74 percent on Wednesday.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 6.9 percent to $27.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.55 percent on Wednesday.
  • Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) fell 6.9 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.97 percent on Wednesday.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) fell 6.8 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.82 percent on Wednesday.
  • Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares fell 5.4 percent to $55.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.18 percent on Wednesday.
  • Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 5.1 percent to $11.31 in pre-market trading after declining 13.38 percent on Wednesday.
  • Nova Lifestyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) fell 4.5 percent to $2.34 in pre-market trading after declining 2.39 percent on Wednesday.
  • Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) fell 4.4 percent to $4.95 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 12.50 percent on Wednesday.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 3.5 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.37 percent on Wednesday.

