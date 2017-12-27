25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares jumped 79.4 percent to $15.86 after the company reported that the company has received FCC certification for over-the-air, power-at-a-distance wireless charging.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares surged 70.2 percent to $1.94.
- Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares rose 70 percent to $2.82.
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares gained 19.3 percent to $3.13 following news of formation of collaboration to support future development of Noxopharm's lead program, NOX66.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares rose 16.1 percent to $3.85.
- AMERI HOLDINGS INC (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares climbed 13.3 percent to $3.40.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares climbed 11.9 percent to $3.99 after surging 10.53 percent on Tuesday.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares rose 11.9 percent to $60.90.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares gained 11.6 percent to $3.98.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares climbed 11.2 percent to $2.16 after the company reported an expansion of collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. related to Assay development and the manufacturing of kits supporting research programs.
- YuMe Inc (NYSE: YUME) gained 10.6 percent to $3.95 after dropping 1.10 percent on Tuesday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) jumped 8.3 percent to $1.43 after the company announced the first MUSE procedure for the treatment of GERD performed in Israel.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares rose 7.6 percent to $5.20.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares gained 4.9 percent to $2.63 after the company announced the launch of a digital community to deliver products and user experience built on Blockchain.
- Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) gained 4 percent to $0.676 after the company disclosed that its PRX-102 has been granted Orphan Drug designation by the European Commission.
Losers
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares tumbled 16.3 percent to $5.22 after jumping 43.45 percent on Tuesday.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares slipped 11.4 percent to $4.21.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) shares declined 11.1 percent to $4.27 after dipping 20.13 percent on Tuesday.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares dropped 10 percent to $2.08. Aptose Biosciences shares gained 29.78 percent Tuesday after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to CG'806.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares fell 7.8 percent to $2.75.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) slipped 7.1 percent to $1.57 following S-3 showing registration for 2.33 million common share offering via selling holders.
- China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ZNH) shares declined 6.3 percent to $51.08.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares dropped 6.2 percent to $4.90.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares slipped 5.7 percent to $2.64 after climbing 120.47 percent on Tuesday.
- Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) declined 3 percent to $14.64. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from Neutral to Sell.
