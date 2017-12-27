Mid-Day Market Update: Energous Surges After Receiving FCC Certification For Wireless Charging; One Horizon Group Shares Drop

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.11 percent to 24,773.80 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.23 percent to 6,951.95. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.12 percent to 2,683.82.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Wednesday, the non-cyclical consumer goods & services sector proved to be a source of strength for the market.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 0.14 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SOL), down 4 percent, and Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE: PES) down 4 percent.

Top Headline

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares are up 13 percent after the company reported an expansion of collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany related to Assay development and the manufacturing of kits supporting research programs.

The master collaboration includes a statement of work with EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical division of Merck.

Equities Trading UP

Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares shot up 75 percent to $15.44 after the company reported that it has received FCC certification for over-the-air, power-at-a-distance wireless charging.

Shares of Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) got a boost, shooting up 63 percent to $1.87.

Equities Trading DOWN

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares dropped 16 percent to $5.25 after jumping 43.45 percent on Tuesday.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) were down 10 percent to $2.07. Aptose Biosciences shares gained 29.78 percent Tuesday after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to CG'806.

One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) was down, falling around 6 percent to $1.60 following S-3 showing registration for 2.33 million common share offering via selling holders.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.40 percent to $59.73 while gold traded up 0.19 percent to $1,289.90.

Silver traded up 0.70 percent Wednesday to $16.72, while copper rose 0.18 percent to $3.2865.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.02 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.32 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.06 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX slipped 0.06 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.01 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.45 percent.

Economics

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index rose 0.1 percent during the first four weeks of December versus November.

The Conference Board consumer confidence index declined to 122.10 in December, versus prior reading of 129.50. Economists expected a reading of 128.10.

The pending home sales index rose 0.2 percent for November, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.4 percent drop.

The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.