32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares jumped 120.87 percent to close at $2.81 on Tuesday after the company disclosed that it has added Blockchain settlement for cryptocurrency.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares jumped 43.45 percent to close at $6.24 on Tuesday after surging 33.85 percent on Friday.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares climbed 35.87 percent to close at $5.00.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares gained 34.13 percent to close at $1.10 on Tuesday after the company disclosed a FDA Fast Track designation for VAL-083 in recurrent glioblastoma.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) rose 32.73 percent to close at $54.42 on Tuesday after dropping 10.69 percent on Friday.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares gained 29.78 percent to close at $2.31 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to CG'806.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 27.32 percent to close at $31.22 on Tuesday after declining 11.16 percent on Friday.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares rose 27.11 percent to close at $4.83.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) shares climbed 21.53 percent to close at $3.33.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) jumped 18.36 percent to close at $29.14.
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) gained 17.06 percent to close at $2.95 on Tuesday.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares gained 16.55 percent to close at $3.31.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) shares rose 16 percent to close at $2.90.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares rose 15.28 percent to close at $4.30 on Tuesday.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares jumped 15.23 percent to close at $7.34.
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) climbed 15.17 percent to close at $8.20 after the company disclosed that its cannabidiol oral solution has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) gained 14.89 percent to close at $7.02.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) shares rose 10.86 percent to close at $5.92 on Tuesday after climbing 0.75 percent on Friday.
- Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares jumped 10.44 percent to close at $9.94 on Tuesday after surging 12.50 percent on Friday.
- BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares rose 8.47 percent to close at $30.73.
- Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCMP) climbed 5.88 percent to close at $18.00. Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) announced plans to acquire Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for $18 per share.
Losers
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) shares dipped 20.13 percent to close at $4.80 on Tuesday after dipping 13.02 percent on Friday.
- Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares tumbled 12.86 percent to close at $3.05 on Tuesday after jumping 151.80 percent on Friday.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares fell 10.68 percent to close at $49.00 after the company's Friday announcement that the FDA has extended its review period for the biologics license application for AndexXa, an anticoagulant antidote product candidate, by 90 days.
- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares dropped 9.09 percent to close at $4.20 on Tuesday.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares dipped 7.76 percent to close at $9.63. Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares fell 7.1 percent to $18.55.
- Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBRG) shares fell 7.41 percent to close at $2.50.
- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares dropped 7.32 percent to close at $3.80 on Tuesday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares declined 7.04 percent to close at $5.68.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) fell 5.87 percent to close at $49.70 on Tuesday after dropping 1.03 percent on Friday.
- 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) dropped 4 percent to close at $10.90. Northcoast Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from Buy to Neutral.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) slipped 2.54 percent to close at $170.57 after a concerning report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News. Apple may have lowered its first quarter iPhone sales forecast from 50 million units to 30 million units, Bloomberg said, quoting the Economic Daily News. The report cited unidentified supply chain officials and also said that Apple's sole manufacturer for the iPhone X, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is no longer recruiting new workers to assemble iPhone devices.
