5 Stocks To Watch For December 27, 2017

(NYSE: T) company announced it is extending its merger deadline with (NYSE: TWX) to June 21. The deadline was previously April 22. AT&T shares rose 0.08 percent to $39.09 in after-hours trading, while Time Warner shares declined 0.79 percent to close at $91.65 on Tuesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) reported an expansion of collaboration with Merck KGaA related to Assay development and the manufacturing of kits supporting research programs. HTG Molecular shares jumped 21.13 percent to $2.35 in the after-hours trading session.

