5 Stocks To Watch For December 27, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) company announced it is extending its merger deadline with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) to June 21. The deadline was previously April 22. AT&T shares rose 0.08 percent to $39.09 in after-hours trading, while Time Warner shares declined 0.79 percent to close at $91.65 on Tuesday.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) reported an expansion of collaboration with Merck KGaA related to Assay development and the manufacturing of kits supporting research programs. HTG Molecular shares jumped 21.13 percent to $2.35 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) disclosed that Seth H. Z. Fischer will step down as CEO of the company. The company named Thomas B. King as interim CEO. VIVUS shares gained 3.14 percent to close at $0.516 on Tuesday.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) reported that the company has received FCC certification for over-the-air, power-at-a-distance wireless charging. Energous shares climbed 82.69 percent to $16.15 in after-hours trading.
