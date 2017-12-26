44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) climbed 72.67 percent to close at $26.85 on Friday after Roche agreed to acquire Ignyta for $27.00 per share in cash.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares gained 33.85 percent to close at $4.35 on Friday. Future FinTech disclosed that it has entered into a contract for the development of a customized blockchain system.
- Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares jumped 32.71 percent to close at $14.20 on Friday after surging 18.89 percent on Thursday.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares surged 55.27 percent to close at $3.68 on Friday.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 17.86 percent to close at $3.96 on Friday.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares gained 15.45 percent to close at $5.08 after jumping 38.36 percent on Thursday.
- Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares climbed 15.07 percent to close at $28.33.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares rose 14.47 percent to close at $3.0361. China Lenging reported a 2.23 million share offering by selling shareholders.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) shares gained 14.39 percent to close at $90.01.
- Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) rose 14.34 percent to close at $13.95 on Friday.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares surged 13.90 percent to close at $12.70.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: WPRT) jumped 13.65 percent to close at $3.33 on Friday as the company reported a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Weichai Power.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares gained 13.36 percent to close at $10.44 on Friday.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares rose 13.02 percent to close at $5.73.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares climbed 12.7 percent to close at $3.55.
- Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares jumped 12.5 percent to close at $9.00. iClick priced its IPO at $8 per ADS.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares jumped 11.13 percent to close at $31.45 after gaining 4.51 percent on Thursday.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) shares gained 10.65 percent to close at $5.61.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) rose 10.03 percent to close at $34.23 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued strong second-quarter guidance.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares rose 9.76 percent to close at $3.71. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals filed for regulatory clearance to begin Phase 1/2 study of ARO-HBV.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares slipped 9.26 percent to close at $2.45 on Friday after the company reported financial results for the first half of 2017.
- Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) gained 4.97 percent to close at $48.60. Compass Point upgraded Re/Max Holdings from Sell to Neutral.
Losers
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares tumbled 47.06 percent to close at $2.52 on Friday after the company reported the receipt of a CRL from the FDA for Twirla NDA. The FDA said it cannot approve the NDA 'in its present form.'
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares declined 22.35 percent to close at $14.56 on Friday after dropping 3.30percent on Thursday.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares dipped 18.56 percent to close at $2.27 on Friday.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares declined 17.66 percent to close at $5.64 on Friday after the company reported results for the first half of 2017.
- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) shares dropped 16.82 percent to close at $1.78 on Friday amid weakness in Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency market. ChinaCache reported six-month loss of $0.64 per share on sales of $60.4 million.
- EnviroStar, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) shares dropped 15.97 percent to close at $35.95.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares slipped 15.26 percent to close at $4.11 on Friday after declining 9.51 percent on Thursday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) dropped 13.77 percent to close at $4.07 on Friday after dropping 12.59 percent on Thursday.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares fell 13.7 percent to close at $2.52.
- Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) fell 13.02 percent to close at $6.01 on Friday after jumping 183.20 percent on Thursday.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) shares dropped 12.5 percent to close at $3.50.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 12.2 percent to close at $1.80 on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 11.16 percent to close at $24.52 on Friday after tumbling 23.59 percent on Thursday.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares declined 11.09 percent to close at $21.045 on Friday.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) dropped 10.69 percent to close at $41.00 on Friday after dipping 32.98 percent on Thursday.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares fell 10.44 percent to close at $16.30 on Friday after declining 9.00 percent on Thursday.
- Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares dropped 9.76 percent to close at $2.59.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares declined 9.39 percent to close at $4.44 on Friday after dipping 14.04 percent on Thursday.
- First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG) dropped 9.29 percent to close at $6.93. BMO Capital downgraded First Majestic Silver from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares dropped 9.11 percent to close at $5.09 on Friday after declining 4.76 percent on Thursday.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) slipped 7.28 percent to close at $29.55 after a new filing from the company revealed CEO Vince McMahon has sold more than $100 million of his WWE shares to raise cash to fund a professional sports venture. Citi downgraded. WWE from Buy to Neutral.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) fell 6.35 percent to close at $2.80. MKM Partners downgraded Hovnanian from Neutral to Sell.
Posted-In: Movers From Friday Yesrerday's Losers Yesterday's GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.