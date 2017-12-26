Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 26, 2017 4:54am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For December 26, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • KLX Inc (NASDAQ: KLXI) announced plans to review strategic alternatives for the company. KLX shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $63.00 on Friday.
  • Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) reported an accelerated buyback plan for $1 billion with Bank of America, N.A. Humana shares rose 0.58 percent to close at $245.00 on Friday.
  • Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced a 6.7 million share common stock offering via selling holders. ViewRay shares slipped 0.33 percent to close at $9.18 on Friday.

  • Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) disclosed that Leland Gershell will resign as CFO. The company named Anthony Bergmann as replacement. Capricor shares dropped 0.67 percent to close at $1.48 on Friday.
  • GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) reported a $150 million common stock and warrants offering. GTX shares dipped 7.31 percent to close at $11.79 on Friday.

