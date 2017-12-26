5 Stocks To Watch For December 26, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

KLX Inc (NASDAQ: KLXI) announced plans to review strategic alternatives for the company. KLX shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $63.00 on Friday.

