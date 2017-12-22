36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) jumped 72.4 percent to $26.80 after Roche agreed to acquire Ignyta for $27.00 per share in cash.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares gained 58.4 percent to $4.20. China Lending reported a 2.23 million share offering by selling shareholders.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) rose 20.3 percent to $2.85
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) jumped 18 percent to $8.08 after the company reported financial results for the first half of 2017.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) surged 16.5 percent to $5.12 after jumping 38.36 percent on Thursday.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: WPRT) gained 14.7 percent to $3.36 as the company reported a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Weichai Power.
- Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares rose 14.4 percent to $9.15. iClick priced its IPO at $8 per ADS.
- Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) gained 14 percent to $13.90.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) shares rose 14 percent to $5.78.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares jumped 11 percent to $3.75. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals filed for regulatory clearance to begin Phase 1/2 study of ARO-HBV.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares climbed 10.9 percent to $31.43 after gaining 4.51 percent on Thursday.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) gained 10.1 percent to $34.42 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued strong second-quarter guidance.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) climbed 8 percent to $3.40.
- Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) gained 5.9 percent to $11.33 after surging 18.89 percent on Thursday.
- Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) rose 5.1 percent to $48.65. Compass Point upgraded Re/Max Holdings from Sell to Neutral.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 4.4 percent to $55.45. Jefferies upgraded Red Robin from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares dipped 52.5 percent to $2.26 after the company reported the receipt of a CRL from the FDA for Twirla NDA. The FDA said it cannot approve the NDA 'in its present form.'
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares fell 19.5 percent to $2.24.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares tumbled 19.4 percent to $3.91 after declining 9.51 percent on Thursday.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares dipped 17.8 percent to $15.42 after dropping 3.30 percent on Thursday.
- Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) dropped 17.5 percent to $5.70 after jumping 183.20 percent on Thursday.
- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) shares fell 17.4 percent to $1.77 amid weakness in Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency market. ChinaCache reported six-month loss of $0.64 per share on sales of $60.4 million.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) declined 15 percent to $4.51 after dropping 4.85 percent on Thursday.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares dropped 14.3 percent to $2.5029.
- EnviroStar, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) shares slipped 13.5 percent to $37.00.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) declined 10.9 percent to $4.21 after dropping 12.59 percent on Thursday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 10.8 percent to $24.61 after tumbling 23.59 percent on Thursday.
- First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG) fell 10.7 percent to $6.82. BMO Capital downgraded First Majestic Silver from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares dropped 10.6 percent to $16.27 after declining 9.00 percent on Thursday.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares dipped 10 percent to $5.04 after declining 4.76 percent on Thursday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) slipped 9.2 percent to $4.45 after dipping 14.04 percent on Thursday.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) slipped 8 percent to $42.27 after dipping 32.98 percent on Thursday.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) dropped 7.7 percent to $29.41 after a new filing from the company revealed CEO Vince McMahon has sold more than $100 million of his WWE shares to raise cash to fund a professional sports venture. Citi downgraded. WWE from Buy to Neutral.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares slipped 7.2 percent to $62.65 after dropping 3.57 percent on Thursday.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) dropped 5percent to $2.84. MKM Partners downgraded Hovnanian from Neutral to Sell.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) fell 3.2 percent to $62.78. Nike posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
