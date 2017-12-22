Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2017 8:01am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) rose 73 percent to $26.90 in pre-market trading after Roche agreed to acquire Ignyta for $27.00 per share in cash.
  • Telenav Inc (NASDAQ: TNAV) rose 17.5 percent to $6.40 after gaining 13.54 percent on Thursday.
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares rose 17.1 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after slipping 6.82 percent on Thursday.
  • iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) rose 16.9 percent to $16.69 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 13.33 percent on Thursday.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 14.8 percent to $32.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.51 percent on Thursday.
  • Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) rose 10.1 percent to $34.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued strong second-quarter guidance.
  • NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 9.8 percent to $4.83 in pre-market trading after jumping 38.36 percent on Thursday.
  • Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) rose 6.5 percent to $11.40 in pre-market trading after surging 18.89 percent on Thursday.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) rose 4.9 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.86 percent on Thursday.
  • JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ: JTPY) shares rose 4.8 percent to $3.25 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 12.73 percent on Thursday.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares rose 3.4 percent to $165.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook.
  • Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) rose 3 percent to $8.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.77 percent on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) fell 30.5 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 183.20 percent on Thursday.
  • Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) fell 19.2 percent to $3.92 in pre-market trading after declining 9.51 percent on Thursday.
  • Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) fell 17.6 percent to $37.84 in pre-market trading after dipping 32.98 percent on Thursday.
  • Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) fell 17 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.85 percent on Thursday.
  • Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 13.5 percent to $16.22 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.30percent on Thursday.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 10.5 percent to $24.70 in pre-market trading after tumbling 23.59 percent on Thursday.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) fell 9.2 percent to $4.29 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.59 percent on Thursday.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 9 percent to $4.46 in the pre-market trading session after dipping 14.04 percent on Thursday.
  • Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares fell 6.6 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading after declining 9.00 percent on Thursday.
  • Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 6.5 percent to $63.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.57 percent on Thursday.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares fell 6.3 percent to $5.25 after declining 4.76 percent on Thursday.
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) shares fell 4.4 percent to $103.16 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the company’s Revlimid did not achieve co-primary endpoints in Phase III of a relevance study.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) fell 2.4 percent to $63.20 in pre-market trading. Nike posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers Losers moversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CELG + CTAS)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For December 22, 2017
6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Cintas Earnings Preview
10 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on RXDX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.