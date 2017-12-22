25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) rose 73 percent to $26.90 in pre-market trading after Roche agreed to acquire Ignyta for $27.00 per share in cash.
- Telenav Inc (NASDAQ: TNAV) rose 17.5 percent to $6.40 after gaining 13.54 percent on Thursday.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares rose 17.1 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after slipping 6.82 percent on Thursday.
- iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) rose 16.9 percent to $16.69 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 13.33 percent on Thursday.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 14.8 percent to $32.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.51 percent on Thursday.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) rose 10.1 percent to $34.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued strong second-quarter guidance.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 9.8 percent to $4.83 in pre-market trading after jumping 38.36 percent on Thursday.
- Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) rose 6.5 percent to $11.40 in pre-market trading after surging 18.89 percent on Thursday.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) rose 4.9 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.86 percent on Thursday.
- JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ: JTPY) shares rose 4.8 percent to $3.25 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 12.73 percent on Thursday.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares rose 3.4 percent to $165.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) rose 3 percent to $8.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.77 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) fell 30.5 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 183.20 percent on Thursday.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) fell 19.2 percent to $3.92 in pre-market trading after declining 9.51 percent on Thursday.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) fell 17.6 percent to $37.84 in pre-market trading after dipping 32.98 percent on Thursday.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) fell 17 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.85 percent on Thursday.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 13.5 percent to $16.22 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.30percent on Thursday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 10.5 percent to $24.70 in pre-market trading after tumbling 23.59 percent on Thursday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) fell 9.2 percent to $4.29 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.59 percent on Thursday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 9 percent to $4.46 in the pre-market trading session after dipping 14.04 percent on Thursday.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares fell 6.6 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading after declining 9.00 percent on Thursday.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 6.5 percent to $63.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.57 percent on Thursday.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares fell 6.3 percent to $5.25 after declining 4.76 percent on Thursday.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) shares fell 4.4 percent to $103.16 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the company’s Revlimid did not achieve co-primary endpoints in Phase III of a relevance study.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) fell 2.4 percent to $63.20 in pre-market trading. Nike posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
