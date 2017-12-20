36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares climbed 227.8 percent to $17.08 after the company reported the launch of business unit focused on blockchain.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) surged 75.6 percent to $3.19 after the company disclosed that its Fit Pay subsidiary and Cascade FinTech reached a deal for the joint development of platform which gives cryptocurrency holders the ability to use value of currency to make purchases at millions of retail locations.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) jumped 44.4 percent to $6.25. Seven Stars Cloud confirmed the purchase of Delaware Board of Trade stake for 1.628 million shares of SSC common stock.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares jumped 43.4 percent to $4.30 after surging 64.23 percent on Tuesday.
- China Finance Online Co. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares rose 36.6 percent to $3.40.
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares jumped 35.4 percent to $3.64 after climbing 13.08 percent on Tuesday.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares gained 25.4 percent to $22.77 after the company disclosed significant financial developments related to NARCAN® nasal spray for opioid overdose.
- Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: TISA) shares rose 18.8 percent to $1.33.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares gained 17.7 percent to $6.00.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares jumped 17.6 percent to $11.71. Catalyst Biosciences priced its 1.105 million share common stock offering at $9.50 per share.
- Determine Inc (NASDAQ: DTRM) shares gained 17.2 percent to $1.98.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) jumped 13.6 percent to $2.52 after the company reported the launch of Blockchain-empowered unit 'I Design Blockchain Technology'.
- Quorum Health Corp (NYSE: QHC) gained 10.7 percent to $6.20. Morgan Stanley upgraded Quorum Health from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares rose 10.4 percent to $15.80 as Overstock issued a release disclosing the purchase of a 1 percent stake in Kennedy Cabot Acquisition Holdings by subsidiary tZERO.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares jumped 9.5 percent to $11.90 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares climbed 9.4 percent to $2.33 after gaining 7.58 percent on Tuesday.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) jumped 8.6 percent to $13.39 after dropping 15.32 percent on Tuesday.
- DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares climbed 7.9 percent to $23.91 after gaining 0.23 percent on Tuesday.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares rose 7 percent to $15.15. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) gained 5.3 percent to $1.78. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech with a Buy rating and $8 price target.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) gained 3.4 percent to $45.47 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued strong second quarter guidance.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares rose 2.8 percent to $249.31 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
Losers
- China Commercial Credit Inc (NASDAQ: CCCR) shares tumbled 31.2 percent to $1.77.
- Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares dipped 27.3 percent to $0.227 after the company reported the pricing of 5.3 million share common stock offering.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) shares tumbled 27 percent to $1.62. Applied DNA reported 2.735 million share offering at a combined effective price of $1.75 per share.
- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) shares dropped 24.6 percent to $2.30 after jumping 195.51 percent on Tuesday.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) declined 19.9 percent to $0.665. My Size reported pricing of 3.833 million share common stock offering at $0.65 per share.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares dropped 10.2 percent to $22.25 despite reporting a first quarter earnings and sales beat on its first earnings report as a public company. Stitch Fix also reported second quarter sales guidance ahead of consensus.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares declined 9.6 percent to $7.45.
- Westmoreland Resource Partners LP (NYSE: WMLP) shares dropped 9.2 percent to $2.18.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares dipped 9 percent to $2.33
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) shares slipped 8.3 percent to $2.20. Optical Cable reported a Q4 loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $17.2 million.
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares fell 7.4 percent to $4.31.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares dropped 6.8 percent to $4.47.
- Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) declined 6.6 percent to $120.34 despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) fell 4.4 percent to $314.72. Citigroup downgraded Mercadolibre from Neutral to Sell.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.