28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) rose 64 percent to $7.10 in the pre-market trading session following a report that the company has invested $2 million in Delaware Board of Trade.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 57.1 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Fit Pay subsidiary and Cascade FinTech reached a deal for the joint development of platform which gives cryptocurrency holders the ability to use value of currency to make purchases at millions of retail locations.
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 25 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.08 percent on Tuesday.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) rose 14.8 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading after falling 1.23 percent on Tuesday.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) rose 14.4 percent to $2.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported the launch of Blockchain-empowered unit 'I Design Blockchain Technology'.
- Gridsum Holding Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares rose 13.5 percent to $10.11 in pre-market trading as the company reported the launched of its AI-driven, Software as a Service, Intelligent CRM Solution for the China market.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares rose 12.8 percent to $77.00 in pre-market trading after falling 5.68 percent on Tuesday.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares rose 12.2 percent to $2.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.58 percent on Tuesday.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares rose 12 percent to $3.36 in pre-market trading after surging 64.23 percent on Tuesday.
- On Track Innovations Ltd (USA) (NASDAQ: OTIV) rose 9.2 percent to $2.03 in pre-market trading after declining 18.78 percent on Tuesday.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 7.9 percent to $13.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 15.32 percent on Tuesday.
- China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR) rose 6.6 percent to $2.74 in pre-market trading after surging 5.76 percent on Tuesday.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 6.4 percent to $46.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued strong second quarter guidance.
- DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 6.4 percent to $23.58 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.23 percent on Tuesday.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares rose 6.3 percent to $11.55 in the pre-market trading session after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) rose 6.3 percent to $28.35 after gaining 2.34 percent on Tuesday.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) rose 5.3 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.77 percent on Tuesday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 4.7 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading after surging 4.55 percent on Tuesday.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) rose 2.8 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares rose 2.1 percent to $247.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) shares fell 24 percent to $2.32 in pre-market trading after jumping 195.51 percent on Tuesday.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 12.2 percent to $21.75 in pre-market trading despite reporting a first quarter earnings and sales beat on its first earnings report as a public company. Stitch Fix also reported second quarter sales guidance ahead of consensus.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares fell 9 percent to $5.62 in pre-market trading. TherapeuticsMD disclosed that the FDA has accepted the NDA for TX-004HR.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) fell 5.7 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 12.96 percent on Tuesday.
- CVR Partners LP (NYSE: UAN) fell 4.8 percent to $3.37 in pre-market trading after declining 0.56 percent on Tuesday.
- Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) fell 3.5 percent to $3.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.29 percent on Tuesday.
- Erytech Pharma SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: ERYP) fell 2.8 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading after rising 3.43 percent on Tuesday.
- Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) fell 2.5 percent to $125.73 in pre-market trading despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.