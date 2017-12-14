Market Overview

32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2017 12:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares jumped 76.8 percent to $9.14 following news it will offer deeply discounted online trading of U.S. equities next year.
  • Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares jumped 52.1 percent to $3.71 after the company reported Q2 operating results.
  • ARGENX SE/S ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares climbed 20.6 percent to $63.57. Argenx priced its 4.44 million ADS offering at $52.00 per ADS.
  • Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) jumped 19.2 percent to $33.37.
  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) climbed 18.4 percent to $150.23 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares climbed 17.7 percent to $9.51.
  • Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) shares rose 16.8 percent to $93.21.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) gained 13.1 percent to $17.76 after the company announced plans to reduce workforce by 25 percent. The company also suspended its dividend on ordinary shares and ADSs.
  • Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ: MITL) shares jumped 11.2 percent to $8.17. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Mitel Networks with a Buy rating and a $14.00 price target.
  • LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares gained 10.6 percent to $12.22. B. Riley initiated coverage on LivePerson with a Buy rating.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares rose 8.6 percent to $2.53.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) climbed 8 percent to $24.88 after dropping 18.33 percent on Wednesday.
  • Neuralstem, Inc. (NYSE: CUR) shares gained 7.7 percent to $2.25 after climbing 14.21 percent on Wednesday.
  • Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares climbed 6.7 percent to $4.80 after gaining 1.12 percent on Wednesday.
  • Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) gained 4.2 percent to $45.03. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Floor & Decor with a Buy rating.


Losers

  • Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares dropped 30.3 percent to $4.08 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued a weak fourth quarter and FY18 guidance.
  • Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares tumbled 27.2 percent to $23.02 after the company cut its 2018 revenue forecast following Apple's launch of iOS 11.2.
  • ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) slipped 14.6 percent to $37.38 after the company posted weak Q4 earnings and issued a downbeat full-year forecast.
  • Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares fell 12.4 percent to $4.80. Tintri reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales fell short of estimates. The company also issued weak fourth quarter sales guidance.
  • CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares dropped 12.3 percent to $3.07 after surging 62.79 percent on Wednesday.
  • Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares tumbled 12 percent to $1.92.
  • Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares fell 11.3 percent to $3.83.
  • Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) dipped 11.1 percent to $6.00. Vuzix reported a $12.5 million registered direct offering.
  • Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares declined 10.8 percent to $19.520.
  • Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares dipped 9.9 percent to $151.07 as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) shares fell 9.9 percent to $2.74 as the company disclosed Q4 results.
  • ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) declined 9.5 percent to $2.28 after dipping 4.18 percent on Wednesday.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) fell 9.4 percent to $7.25. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jianpu Technology with an Equal-Weight rating.
  • Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) shares dropped 7.3 percent to $17.20 after slipping 0.27 percent on Wednesday.
  • Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) shares declined 6.8 percent to $4.66 after the company announced plans to buy Lonmin Plc.
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) fell 6.3 percent to $20.65. JP Morgan downgraded Valeant from Neutral to Underweight.
  • OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) slipped 5.5 percent to $24.90. OneMain Holdings reported an offering of 7.5 million common shares via selling holders.

