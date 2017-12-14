22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) rose 22.5 percent to $2.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 operating results.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 16.7 percent to $5.95 in pre-market trading after the company released white paper outlining details of blockchain technology BIG Platform.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) rose 14.4 percent to $17.96 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to reduce workforce by 25 percent. The company also suspended its dividend on ordinary shares and ADSs.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) rose 14.4 percent to $5.15 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 1.12 percent on Wednesday.
- Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 11.1 percent to $8.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported a partnership with China ShenHua Energy Co.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) rose 11.1 percent to $141.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) rose 9.4 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 8.1 percent to $2.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.78 percent on Wednesday.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NYSE: CUR) rose 6.7 percent to $2.23 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.21 percent on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 6.4 percent to $24.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 18.33 percent on Wednesday.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares rose 5.2 percent to $4.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.75 percent on Wednesday.
- Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares rose 3.4 percent to $7.05 in pre-market trading after falling 4.08 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares fell 26.4 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued a weak fourth quarter and FY18 guidance.
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) fell 11.5 percent to $2.23 in pre-market trading after dipping 4.18 percent on Wednesday.
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 11.4 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after surging 62.79 percent on Wednesday.
- Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 13.6 percent to $4.32 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to buy Lonmin Plc.
- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) fell 8.1 percent to $17.10 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.27 percent on Wednesday.
- Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) shares fell 6.4 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after rising 1.61 percent on Wednesday.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares fell 5.8 percent to $158.00 as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 4.8 percent to $7.97 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.22 percent on Wednesday.
- OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) fell 4.4 percent to $25.20 in pre-market trading. OneMain Holdings reported an offering of 7.5 million common shares via selling holders.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) fell 4.1 percent to $21.15 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Valeant from Neutral to Underweight.
