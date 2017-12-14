A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Reports

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week, retail sales for November and import prices for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for December is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while data on business inventories or October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 28 points to 24,674.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 1 point to 2,670.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 4.25 points to 6,421.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.43 percent to trade at $62.17 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.58 percent to trade at $56.27 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.31 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.34 percent and German DAX 30 index falling 0.62 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.23 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.10 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.28 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.19 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.32 percent and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.59 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Atlantic Equities upgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Neutral to Overweight.

Southwest Airlines shares rose 0.81 percent to $63.65 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news