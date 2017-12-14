30 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares surged 57.66 percent to close at $3.50 on Wednesday following Q3 results. CounterPath reported Q2 earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.4 million.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) shares jumped 49.48 percent to close at $76.6242 on Wednesday.
- Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) gained 23.7 percent to $1.67 after the company reported strong results for its third quarter on Tuesday.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) climbed 22.8 percent to close at $23.70 following announcement of a $390 million award from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares climbed 21.39 percent to close at $5.05 on Wednesday. Digital Power reported a cryptocurrency mining division.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares gained 19.4 percent to close at $8.00.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares climbed 15.7 percent to $2.82.
- Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) shares rose 15.1 percent to close at $4.65.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 14.66 percent to close at $2.19 after tumbling 18.38 percent on Tuesday.
- Net Element Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares dropped 12.76 percent to close at $4.64.
- Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) rose 11.57 percent to close at $26.80 as the company announced preliminary data yesterday from Servier and Pfizer's UCART19 product candidate showing high complete remission rate across 2 acute lymphoblastic leukemia trials.
- CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 10.06 percent to close at $3.94 after the company reported a distribution agreement with TRANSMEDIC to market CHF's Aquadex FlexFlow in Singapore.
- Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BETR) shares climbed 8.75 percent to close at $6.96.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) tumbled 32.64 percent to close at $6.79 on Wednesday after the company reported a common stock offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed. The company said that proceeds from the offering and warrants will be used to
- increase the company’s ownership stake in MoviePass.
- Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT) shares declined 27.79 percent to close at $2.65 on Wednesday after announcing a $100 million common stock offering.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares dipped 21.07 percent to close at $2.51 on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares dropped 18.33 percent to close at $23.03 after surging 22.18 percent on Tuesday.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares declined 16.6 percent to close at $24.11.
- Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: BRS) shares slipped 13.19 percent to close at $12.51.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) dropped 11.3 percent to close at $2.58.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares dipped 10.91 percent to close at $5.47 after the company announced a 7 million-share common stock offering.
- Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE: CIVI) shares declined 10.6 percent to close at $17.70 Civitas Solutions posted Q4 loss of $10.7 million on sales of $380.372 million.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) tumbled 9.9 percent to close at $4.55. JP Morgan downgraded Accuray from Neutral to Underweight.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares dropped 8.57 percent to close at $3.20 after climbing 52.17 percent on Tuesday.
- ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares slipped 8.3 percent to $35.35. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ArcBest from Hold to Sell.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) shares fell 6.82 percent to close at $28.00. JP Morgan downgraded Genomic Health from Neutral to Underweight.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) slipped 5.69 percent to close at $27.35 after reporting a loss of 44 cents in the third quarter on sales of over $4 million. However, the company issued fourth quarter and FY18 earnings guidance below consensus.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) dropped 4.23 percent to close at $3.40. The company reported a FY17 EPS loss of 47 cents, down from a loss of $1.34 in the same quarter last year. Sales came in at over $31 million.
- VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) dropped 3.84 percent to close at $17.76. VeriFone reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued weak first quarter and FY18 guidance. The company also announced a $100 million buyback plan.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares declined 3.17 percent to close at $184.90. bluebird bio priced its 3.2 million share offering at $185 per share. Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from Buy to Hold.
