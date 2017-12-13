Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Climbs Over 100 Points; Helios and Matheson Analytics Shares Slide

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.47 percent to 24,619.19 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.41 percent to 6,890.28. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.27 percent to 2,671.21.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Wednesday, the consumer staples sector proved to be a source of strength for the market. Leading the sector was strength from Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE: BETR) and Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (ADR) (NYSE: KOF).

In trading on Wednesday, telecommunication services shares fell 1.08 percent.

Top Headline

VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company issued weak first quarter and FY18 guidance. The company also announced a $100 million buyback plan.

Verifone reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share on revenue of $477 million. Analysts projected earnings of $0.43 per share on revenue of $472.5 million.

Verifone expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share on revenue of $418 million to $420 million. Analysts expected earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $465.6 million. The company projects FY18 adjusted earnings of $1.47 to $1.50 per share, on sales of $1.775 billion to $1.8 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares shot up 33 percent to $5.46. Digital Power reported a cryptocurrency mining division.

Shares of Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) got a boost, shooting up 28 percent to $24.78 following announcement of a $390 million award from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares were also up, gaining 144 percent to $5.25 following Q2 results. CounterPath reported Q2 earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.4 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dropped 34 percent to $6.70 after the company reported a common stock offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed. The company said that proceeds from the offering and warrants will be used to increase the company’s ownership stake in MoviePass.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT) were down 27 percent to $2.68 after announcing a $100 million common stock offering.

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) was down, falling around 11 percent to $34.45. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ArcBest from Hold to Sell.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.25 percent to $57.28 while gold traded up 0.39 percent to $1,246.60.

Silver traded up 0.46 percent Wednesday to $15.74, while copper rose 0.74 percent to $3.0455.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.19 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.06 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dipped 1.15 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX slipped 0.36 percent, and the French CAC 40 declined 0.59 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.09 percent.

Economics

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent for November, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.4 percent growth.

Domestic crude supplies dropped 5.12 million barrels for the week ended December 8, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts projected a fall of 3.76 million barrels. Gasoline stockpiles gained 5.66 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles dropped 1.37 million barrels for the week.

The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Fed Chair Janet Yellen will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.