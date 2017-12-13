30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 21 percent to $2.31 in pre-market trading after tumbling 18.38 percent on Tuesday.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) rose 16.6 percent to $22.50 in the pre-market trading session following announcement of a $390 million award from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) rose 16.6 percent to $4.85 in pre-market trading. Digital Power reported a cryptocurrency mining division.
- Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) rose 15.6 percent to $1.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong results for its third quarter on Tuesday.
- Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) rose 13.5 percent to $27.26 in pre-market trading after declining 4.42 percent on Tuesday.
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 10.6 percent to $4.69 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.01 percent on Tuesday.
- Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: FEDU) rose 9.3 percent to $9.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.17 percent on Tuesday.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) rose 5.7 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 52.17 percent on Tuesday.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares rose 5.3 percent to $11.97 in pre-market trading after surging 5.77 percent on Tuesday.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 4.6 percent to $55.90 in pre-market trading following Financial Times report that the company could be for sale.
- BOS Better OnLine Sol (USA) (NASDAQ: BOSC) rose 4 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading as the company reported a supply agreement with Hangzhou Hikvision Technology.
- Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares rose 4 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.33 percent on Tuesday.
- YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) shares rose 3.4 percent to $109.91 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.96 percent on Tuesday.
- Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 3.1 percent to $8.70 after dipping 13.52 percent on Tuesday.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) shares rose 2.9 percent to $84.11 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to settlement with Toshiba.
Losers
- Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT) shares fell 19.1 percent to $2.97 in pre-market trading after announcing a $100 million common stock offering.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 16.4 percent to $8.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed. The company said that proceeds from the offering and warrants will be used to increase the company’s ownership stake in MoviePass.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) fell 11.1 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 3.27 percent on Tuesday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 10.8 percent to $25.16 in pre-market trading after surging 22.18 percent on Tuesday.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 8.6 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a loss of 44 cents in the third quarter on sales of over $4 million. However, the company issued fourth quarter and FY18 earnings guidance below consensus.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares fell 6.4 percent to $5.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 7 million-share common stock offering.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) fell 6 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Accuray from Neutral to Underweight.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares fell 5.7 percent to $6.65.
- VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) fell 5.4 percent to $17.48 in pre-market trading. VeriFone reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued weak first quarter and FY18 guidance. The company also announced a $100 million buyback plan.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) fell 5.2 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.58 percent on Tuesday.
- CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE: COR) shares fell 5 percent to $109.87 in pre-market trading after declining 0.30 percent on Tuesday.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) shares fell 4.4 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.82 percent on Tuesday.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 4.4 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.41 percent on Tuesday.
- PPDAI Group Inc - ADR (NYSE: PPDF) fell 3.7 percent to $7.22 in pre-market trading after declining 5.54 percent on Tuesday.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 2.9 percent to $3.45 in the pre-market trading session. The company reported a FY17 EPS loss of 47 cents, down from a loss of $1.34 in the same quarter last year. Sales came in at over $31 million.
