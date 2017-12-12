42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares jumped 183.59 percent to close at $5.53 on Monday after the company reported granting of research license to Monsanto for evaluation of 2 novel yield traits in soybean.
- ARGENX SE/S ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares climbed 78.88 percent to close at $54.47 after the company reported positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of ARGX-113 in generalized myasthenia gravis.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) shares surged 47.35 percent to close at $3.61 on Monday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares climbed 45.52 percent to close at $23.08 on Monday after gaining 8.63 percent on Friday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 42.86 percent to close at $6.30 on Monday after declining 3.71 percent on Friday.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) jumped 38.71 percent to close at $3.44. Wells Fargo upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares jumped 35.02 percent to close at $5.33.
- Net Element Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares surged 34.99 percent to close at $5.44 on Monday.
- Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) shares rose 33.83 percent to close at $3.60.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares climbed 32.08 percent to close at $7.00.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 29.38 percent to close at $15.50 on Monday.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) gained 22.91 percent to close at $88.32 on Monday after the company announced new data from ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of Avapritinib.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 22.02 percent to close at $55.00 following 13G filing from Morgan Stanley late Friday showing increased stake from 130,000 shares to 2.87 million shares.
- Clearside BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares jumped 19.69 percent to close at $7.05.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares rose 17.91 percent to close at $201.80 after the company announced updated clinical results from ongoing Phase 1 multicenter study of LentiGlobin gene therapy in severe sickle cell disease at the ASH2017.
- Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE) shares rose 17.04 percent to close at $9.48.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares jumped 16.96 percent to close at $6.00. Social Reality Inc announced late Friday a litigation settlement with tronc Inc and Tribune Content Agency over an alleged breach of contract and deceptive business practices. Social Reality also filed for 4,746,820 offering from selling shareholders.
- Consol Energy Inc (NYSE: CEIX) shares rose 16.28 percent to close at $29.50 on Monday.
- Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) shares gained 14.51 percent to close at $32.75 as the company reported the FDA approval of SINUVA Sinus Implant as a treatment option for recurrent nasal polyps.
- Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares gained 12.77 percent to close at $2.9546 after the company disclosed a Share Exchange and Acquisition deal with Western Xinjiang Tiansheng Agricultural Development Co.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 10.67 percent to close at $9.23. Baird upgraded SunPower from Neutral to Outperform.
- CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares rose 10.59 percent to close at $3.80 on Monday after climbing 11.00 percent on Friday.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 10.21 percent to close at $8.31 as the company announced promising interim Phase 1/2 CB 2679D/ISU304 results at the ASH2017.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 8.05 percent to close at $9.13 following news of a new marketing and performance-based sales deal with a movie distributor.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) gained 6.74 percent to close at $48.30. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Trade Desk from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) shares tumbled 34.97 percent to close at $47.72 on Monday on volatile factor VIII activity data in hemophilia A gene therapy.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) dipped 31.69 percent to close at $8.45 following presentation at the ASH 2017 on Phase 2 trial of SY-1425 in genomically defined AML and MDS patients.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares dropped 21.26 percent to close at $5.00 on Monday. Technical Communications reported a Q4 loss of $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.125 million.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) shares declined 18.66 percent to close at $47.02.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares fell 16.86 percent to close at $3.60 after the company announced clinical data from the pivotal Phase 3 DUO study.
- Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares dropped 16.3 percent to close at $13.37. Almirall and Athenex reported a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize KX2-391 in the U.S. and Europe.
- Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) shares fell 15.59 percent to close at $1.70.
- bebe stores, inc. (NASDAQ: BEBE) shares dipped 15.08 percent to close at $4.73. Bebe stores announced intention to voluntarily delist from the NASDAQ and begin trading on OTCQB.
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) declined 14.34 percent to close at $50.24. Juno Therapeutics and Celgene released additional data from the TRANSCEND trial of JCAR017 in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) shares fell 13.64 percent to close at $3.80.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares dropped 13.33 percent to close at $9.75 on Monday.
- Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares declined 12.53 percent to close at $12.22 on Monday.
- Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares slipped 11.16 percent to close at $4.30.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) shares dropped 10.99 percent to close at $10.45.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) shares slipped 10.86 percent to close at $2.79.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares fell 10.57 percent to close at $3.30. Anavex Life Sciences reported FY17 loss of $0.33 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.42 per share.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares declined 6.74 percent to close at $ 55.265. Seattle Genetics highlighted five-year survival results from Phase 1 trial of ADCETRIS in frontline mature T-cell lymphoma at the ASH 2017.
