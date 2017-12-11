30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares gained 280 percent to $7.41 after the company reported granting of research license to Monsanto for evaluation of 2 novel yield traits in soybean.
- ARGENX SE/S ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares jumped 55 percent to $47.19 after the company reported positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of ARGX-113 in generalized myasthenia gravis.
- Net Element Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares climbed 52.1 percent to $6.13.
- Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares rose 23.3 percent to $3.23 after the company disclosed a Share Exchange and Acquisition deal with Western Xinjiang Tiansheng Agricultural Development Co.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 19.6 percent to $18.98 after gaining 8.63 percent on Friday.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares gained 18.9 percent to $203.49 after the company announced updated clinical results from ongoing Phase 1 multicenter study of LentiGlobin gene therapy in severe sickle cell disease at the ASH2017.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares rose 18.9 percent to $6.30.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) surged 17.7 percent to $53.05 following 13G filing from Morgan Stanley late Friday showing increased stake from 130,000 shares to 2.87 million shares.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) surged 17 percent to $84.07 after the company announced new data from ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of Avapritinib.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) jumped 14.7 percent to $2.81.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) climbed 14.5 percent to $9.55. Baird upgraded SunPower from Neutral to Outperform.
- Clearside BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 13.6 percent to $6.6933.
- Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) shares rose 13.1 percent to $32.35 as the company reported the FDA approval of SINUVA Sinus Implant as a treatment option for recurrent nasal polyps.
- CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares gained 12.8 percent to $3.87 after climbing 11.00 percent on Friday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares rose 12.2 percent to $4.43.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) climbed 10.4 percent to $9.33 following news of a new marketing and performance-based sales deal with a movie distributor.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) gained 8.5 percent to $2.69. Wells Fargo upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 8.2 percent to $4.77 after declining 3.71 percent on Friday.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) climbed 7.7 percent to $8.12 as the company announced promising interim Phase 1/2 CB 2679D/ISU304 results at the ASH2017.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 7.5 percent to $48.64. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Trade Desk from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) shares dipped 42.1 percent to $42.50 on volatile factor VIII activity data in hemophilia A gene therapy.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) tumbled 37.3 percent to $7.76 following presentation at the ASH 2017 on Phase 2 trial of SY-1425 in genomically defined AML and MDS patients.
- Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares dropped 16.3 percent to $13.37.
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) dipped 12.2 percent to $51.49. Juno Therapeutics and Celgene released additional data from the TRANSCEND trial of JCAR017 in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares declined 11.7 percent to $3.26. Anavex Life Sciences reported FY17 loss of $0.33 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.42 per share.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares fell 9.8 percent to $10.15
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares declined 8.5 percent to $3.96 after the company announced clinical data from the pivotal Phase 3 DUO study.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) dropped 8.5 percent to $41.88 after the company released results from multiple data presentations during the 59th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares dropped 8.1 percent to $6.30 after gaining 0.74 percent on Friday.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares fell 7 percent to $55.11. Seattle Genetics highlighted five-year survival results from Phase 1 trial of ADCETRIS in frontline mature T-cell lymphoma at the ASH 2017.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.