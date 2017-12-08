A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; Jobs Report In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for December and data on wholesale trade inventories for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 45 points to 24,276.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 5.25 points to 2,644.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 31 points to 6,354.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.53 percent to trade at $62.53 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.62 percent to trade at $57.04 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.94 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.80 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.31 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.24 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.49 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.39 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.19 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.55 percent and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.91 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from Outperform to Market Perform.

D.R. Horton shares rose 0.91 percent to close at $50.16 on Thursday.

Breaking news