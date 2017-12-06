36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares climbed 33.65 percent to close at $34.75 on Tuesday after the company disclosed that its RT002 met primary and all secondary endpoints.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) shares gained 22.89 percent to close at $7.73 after the company reported Q2 results.
- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares surged 20.48 percent to close at $2.50 on Tuesday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares gained 18.75 percent to close at $4.75.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares surged 16.52 percent to close at $2.61 on Tuesday.
- Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE: GRAM) shares gained 15.89 percent to close at $2.99.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares rose 14.29 percent to close at $2.08 on Tuesday after the company disclosed that its WP1066 drug has received the FDA brain tumor IND clearance.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares jumped 13.89 percent to close at $4.10.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) gained 13.8 percent to close at $34.30 on better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) shares rose 13.68 percent to close at $6.98.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) shares gained 11.86 percent to close at $13.20 following Q3 results.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) jumped 10.1 percent to close at $14.94. Barclays upgraded Snap from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEPO) shares rose 9.93 percent to close at $7.86 after the company disclosed NUCYNTA® Commercialization Agreement with Collegium Pharmaceutical.
- Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) jumped 9.41 percent to close at $22.68 after the company agreed to be acquired by Cineworld Group PLC.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares jumped 8 percent to close at $2.70 on Tuesday. The U.S. Patent Office will issue Digital Ally a patent next week for the firm’s wirelessly conducted electroshock weapon, according to a Tuesday press release.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) shares gained 6.82 percent to close at $6.89 following Q3 results.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) rose 6.33 percent to close at $38.80 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares rose 5.21 percent to close at $5.05.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) rose 4.72 percent to close at $17.74. Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEPO) disclosed a NUCYNTA® Commercialization Agreement with Collegium Pharmaceutical.
Losers
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares tumbled 30.65 percent to close at $1.72 on Tuesday as the company reported that its Phase 2b NASH-CX trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares dropped 26.65 percent to close at $4.90 on Tuesday.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares declined 23.32 percent to close at $7.30.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares declined 21.03 percent to close at $9.50 on Tuesday after slipping 0.25 percent on Monday.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) dropped 19.54 percent to close at $2.10. Ascena Retail reported in-line earnings for its first quarter. The company reported a 5 percent drop in its Q1 comps and issued weak second quarter guidance.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares dropped 17.46 percent to close at $3.83. Astrotech shares surged 69.34 percent Monday after the company reported that it has completed its successful 1st Detect demo with Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Security Administration personnel.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares dropped 16.29 percent to close at $1.85 on Tuesday.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) declined 15.54 percent to close at $6.25 following Q4 results.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 15.47 percent to close at $13.71 on Tuesday.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares declined 14.38 percent to close at $2.62.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) shares dropped 12.78 percent to close at $70.00.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares tumbled 12.38 percent to close at $3.75 on Tuesday.
- Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: TRHC) shares fell 11.18 percent to close at $29.00.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares dropped 11.03 percent to close at $6.94 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares fell 9.62 percent to close at $15.50 after announcing public offering of common stock
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares fell 7.53 percent to close at $5.16.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) shares declined 7.36 percent to close at $46.93, after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
