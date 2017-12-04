32 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares surged 102.75 percent to close at $4.10 on Friday.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares rose 28.21 percent to close at $127.70. American Woodmark reported purchase of RSI Home Products for $1.075 billion in enterprise value and posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares gained 21.31 percent to close at $2.96.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares jumped 18.71 percent to close at $4.95 on Friday.
- Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) shares rose 18.25 percent to close at $4.73.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) shares gained 18.24 percent to close at $3.63 on Friday.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares jumped 17.76 percent to close at $23.60.
- Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: FMI) shares rose 17.67 percent to close at $62.60 after the FDA approved the company’s FoundationOne CDx Diagnostic test for solid tumors.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares gained 14.3 percent to close at $62.03 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ: TITN) gained 13.53 percent to close at $21.57.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 13.04 percent to close at $15.43 on Friday.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) shares gained 11.27 percent to close at $12.83.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares surged 9.94 percent to close at $36.06 after reporting a first quarter loss of 16 cents, 10 cents lower than analyst estimates. Sales came in $9 million higher than estimates at $275.6 million. The company issued better than expected second quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- NoaBlue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) climbed 8.03 percent to close at $3.23 after the company announced Co-Founder Matt Salzber has stepped down as President and CEO, naming Brad Dickerson as the new CEO.
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares gained 5.91 percent to close at $2.51. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Plug Power with a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) rose 5.7 percent to close at $41.70. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) shares tumbled 24.49 percent to close at $49.95 on Friday. Aurelius Value issued a negative report on Eagle Bancorp titled, 'Eagle Bancorp's Insider Loan Scheme Exposed.'
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) shares fell 22.01 percent to close at $2.87 on Friday.
- China Rapid Finance Ltd – ADR (NYSE: XRF) shares dropped 18.87 percent to close at $6.02.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares tumbled 17.85 percent to close at $25.55 on Friday as the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares fell 15.96 percent to close at $4.37.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares dipped 15.25 percent to close at $8.56 on Friday. ReTo Eco-Solutions reported the closing of its IPO of 2,800,000 common shares at a price of $5.00 per share.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares slipped 15.1 percent to close at $0.8999.
- Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FORK) shares fell 11.8 percent to close at $4.675 on Friday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dipped 11.45 percent to close at $12.06.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) shares dropped 11.29 percent to close at $8.33 on Friday.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 10.19 percent to close at $42.30.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) declined 8.49 percent to close at $19.95. Zumiez reported in-line earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) dropped 6.83 percent to close at $26.47.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) declined 5.12 percent to close at $15.19 on Friday. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from Buy to Hold.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares fell 4.3 percent to close at $66.03. Needham & Company downgraded Oxford Industries from Buy to Hold.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) slipped 4.12 percent to close at $212.58. Ulta Beauty reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also saw comps up a whopping 10.3 percent in the quarter but issued weak fourth quarter earnings guidance.
