30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares climbed 26 percent to $4.4104.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares surged 21 percent to $7.21. Immersion disclosed that Vic Viegas has agreed to resign as CEO and as a director. The company named Carl Schlachte as Interim CEO.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) shares jumped 17.3 percent to $19.60 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares climbed 16.3 percent to $15.38 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) shares gained 13.7 percent to $2.33 following Q3 results. New York & Co. reported Q3 net income of $352,000, after posting a loss in the year-ago period.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares jumped 12.7 percent to $26.56 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) surged 11.5 percent to $4.08.
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) jumped 11.4 percent to $27.17 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) climbed 10.6 percent to $4.66 after the company reported Q3 results. Sears posted quarterly net loss of $558 million, versus the company’s forecast of $525 million to $595 million.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) shares gained 9.7 percent to $21.22 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) surged 9.3 percent to $3.82 following news that the company has submitted prior approval supplement to the FDA for pediatric version of Symjepi.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) rose 5.4 percent to $91.43 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, and issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) gained 4.6 percent to $ 15.90. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) rose 4.1 percent to $83.39. JP Morgan upgraded HCA Healthcare from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares dropped 25.8 percent to $2.16 as the company reported the pricing of its public offering.
- CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE: CPL) shares slipped 16 percent to $13.19.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) dropped 13.1 percent to $2.000 after rising 6.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) tumbled 9.6 percent to $7.05 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SGH) shares dropped 9.3 percent to $31.52. SMART Global Holdings priced an underwritten public offering of 3,261,102 of its ordinary shares at $33.50 per share.
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares slipped 8.7 percent to $18.57 after falling 8.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) dropped 8.7 percent to $5.52 after the company reported financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2017.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) slipped 8.7 percent to $8.91 following Q3 results.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares dropped 7.6 percent to $4.63.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) declined 7.1 percent to $4.97 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares dropped 6.5 percent to $27.90. Descartes Systems posted downbeat quarterly profit. Raymond James downgraded Descartes Systems from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) dropped 5.4 percent to $14.525. Gray Television priced its 15 million share common stock offering at $14.50 per share.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares slipped 5.1 percent to $28.01 following denial by Nokia of talks with Juniper regarding potential acquisition.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH) dropped 4.2 percent to $52.99. Macquarie downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from Neutral to Underperform.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) fell 3.4 percent to $35.30. Semtech reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued light fourth quarter sales and earnings guidance.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares slipped 3.1 percent to $21.275. Box reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.13 per share on revenue of $129.3 million.
