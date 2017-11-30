30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares rose 12.6 percent to $14.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) rose 9.6 percent to $95.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, and issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) rose 9.3 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Sears posted quarterly net loss of $558 million, versus the company’s forecast of $525 million to $595 million.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) shares rose 8.5 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after declining 3.87 percent on Wednesday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 8.4 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading following news that the company has submitted prior approval supplement to the FDA for pediatric version of Symjepi.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 6.5 percent to $7.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.57 percent on Wednesday.
- BOS Better OnLine Sol (USA) (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares rose 5.4 percent to $2.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Noah Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE: NOAH) rose 5.4 percent to $46.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.77 percent on Wednesday.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) shares rose 5 percent to $15.26 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.21 percent on Wednesday.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 4.6 percent to $15.90 in the pre-market trading session. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) rose 4.5 percent to $3.70 after gaining 1.14 percent on Wednesday.
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) rose 4.2 percent to $25.41 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 3.5 percent to $7.45 in pre-market trading after surging 7.30 percent on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse Group AG (ADR) (NYSE: CS) rose 3.4 percent to $17.21 in pre-market trading after announcing plan to boost shareholder returns.
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) rose 3.3 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading after falling 8.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) shares rose 2.7 percent to $14.50 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 2.62 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) fell 17.5 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 20.49 percent on Wednesday.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 10.3 percent to $11.48 in pre-market trading after tumbling 31.11 percent on Wednesday.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) fell 8.8 percent to $33.35 in pre-market trading. Semtech reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued light fourth quarter sales and earnings guidance.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) fell 8.7 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after rising 6.98 percent on Wednesday.
- AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) shares fell 7.6 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after rising 2.63 percent on Wednesday.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 7.5 percent to $4.95 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares fell 6.8 percent to $27.60 in pre-market trading following denial by Nokia of talks with Juniper regarding potential acquisition.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares fell 6.6 percent to $20.50 in pre-market trading. Box reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.13 per share on revenue of $129.3 million.
- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) fell 5.6 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading. Gray Television priced its 15 million share common stock offering at $14.50 per share.
- Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY) shares fell 4.7 percent to $101.50 in pre-market trading, despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) fell 3.9 percent to $50.51 in pre-market trading. L Brands reported a 1 percent drop in its comparable sales for the four weeks ended Nov. 25. Its net sales rose 2 percent to $1.267 billion.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 3.7 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading after declining 4.69 percent on Wednesday.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) shares fell 3.3 percent to $98.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company said it will offer FY18 guidance upon the completion of Qdoba evaluation process.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) fell 2.5 percent to $23.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.16 percent on Wednesday.
