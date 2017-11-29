40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) shares surged 33 percent to close at $5.40 on Tuesday after the company disclosed that it has received FDA clearance for OverStitch Sx.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 23.53 percent to close at $27.51 after announcing it is among the first Amazon Web Services recognized as machine-learning competent.
- RYB Education Inc – ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares surged 23.06 percent to close at $22.20 on Tuesday.
- PhaseRx Inc (NASDAQ: PZRX) shares jumped 21.21 percent to close at $0.800 on Tuesday after the company disclosed that it has received a position opinion for orphan drug designation for PRX-ASL from the EMA.
- Ominto Inc (NASDAQ: OMNT) rose 18.58 percent to close at $4.34. Ominto reported Q3 loss of $0.10 per share on revenue of $14.39 million.
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares gained 15.38 percent to close at $3.30 on Tuesday.
- Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares surged 14.75 percent to close at $9.96.
- Aquantia Corp (NYSE: AQ) shares jumped 14.36 percent to close at $13.46 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aquantia with an Overweight rating and a $15.00 price target, while Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) climbed 13.29 percent to close at $154.37 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.
- ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SOL) shares gained 12.96 percent to close at $3.66 on Tuesday.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares rose 12.90 percent to close at $9.80.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares gained 12.22 percent to close at $2.48 on Tuesday. Schmitt Industries disclosed that its previously announced rights offering was declared effective by the SEC.
- Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares rose 11.63 percent to close at $9.60.
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) shares surged 10.71 percent to close at $10.65 on Tuesday.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares climbed 10.25 percent to close at $3.98 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported an 11 million share common stock offering.
- Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) gained 10.23 percent to close at $102.76 after the company posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) shares rose 9.76 percent to close at $1.35 on chatroom chatter of Bitcoin deal in China. One Horizon Group issued a release offering update from the CEO which included details of plan to buy businesses 'driving the growth of disruptive social media, on-demand video, gaming, education, security, electronic commerce mobile apps.'
- TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) climbed 9.31 percent to close at $20.14. TCF Financial anouncd plans to discontinue indirect auto originations and reported a new $150 million buyback plan. Piper Jaffray upgraded TCF Financial from Neutral to Overweight.
- Egalet Corp (NASDAQ: EGLT) shares rose 9.17 percent to close at $1.31 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 study of Egalet-002 met its primary endpoint.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares jumped 9.16 percent to close at $0.249 on Tuesday.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) shares rose 9.09 percent to close at $1.32. Christopher & Banks reported Q3 loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $94.47 million.
- Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) rose 8.4 percent to close at $6.45. Ardelyx and Kyowa Hakko Kirin reported a license agreement for tenapanor for cardiorenal diseases in Japan.
- Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) shares rose 6.28 percent to close at $155.60. Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. agreed to acquire Buffalo Wild Wings for $157 per share in cash.
Losers
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares tumbled 48.65 percent to close at $0.424 on Tuesday. Auris Medical disclosed that its HEALOS Phase 3 trial did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint. The company also reported Q3 loss of CHF $0.14 per share.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares dipped 40.86 percent to close at $3.85 on Tuesday after climbing 9.41 percent on Monday.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares dropped 34.29 percent to close at $1.38 on Tuesday.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares fell 23.16 percent to close at $1.36. Insignia Systems announced a 2.313 million share common stock offering via selling holders.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer Inc (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares declined 20.55 percent to close at $0.850 on Tuesday.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares declined 20.48 percent to close at $1.32.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares fell 20 percent to close at $7.48 on Tuesday after surging 32.62 percent on Monday.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares slipped 19.90 percent to close at $3.06.
- Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) shares dropped 18.95 percent to close at $5.86. Aratana Therapeutics reported a $35 million common stock offering.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares fell 18.83 percent to close at $25.08 after the company reported Q3 results.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) declined 18.67 percent to close at $6.75 on Tuesday after gaining 27.16 percent on Monday.
- Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE: SGY) shares fell 17.92 percent to close at $24.04. National Securities downgraded Stone Energy from Buy to Neutral.
- SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ: SGRP) shares dropped 13.73 percent to close at $1.32.
- Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares fell 12.02 percent to close at $2.05 on Tuesday.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares slipped 12.02 percent to close at $2.05.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) dropped 11.57 percent to close at $18.58 on Tuesday after falling 15.66 percent on Monday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares declined 9.71 percent to close at $4.65.
