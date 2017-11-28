45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares jumped 163 percent to close at $2.13 on Monday after surging 30.63 percent on Friday. Digital Power will present at the 10th Annual LD Micro investor conference on December 7th.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares surged 40.68 percent to close at $1.66.
- Global Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ: GLBR) shares rose 34.83 percent to close at $0.600 on Monday.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares climbed 32.62 percent to close at $9.35.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 31.37 percent to close at $4.02.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares rose 29.02 percent to close at $4.89.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares gained 27.16 percent to close at $7.96.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares jumped 26.63 percent to close at $2.33 on Monday.
- MGC Diagnostics Corp (NASDAQ: MGCD) shares rose 24.09 percent to close at $10.92 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by Altus Capital Partners for $11.03 per share in cash.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares gained 23.95 percent to close at $23.08 on Monday.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares surged 23.24 percent to close at $1.13 on Monday after gaining 11.79 percent on Friday.
- Sify Technologies Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: SIFY) shares gained 18.75 percent to close at $1.90.
- OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: OHRP) surged 18.4 percent to $0.900. Roth Capital initiated coverage on OHR Pharmaceutical with a Buy rating.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 17.86 percent to close at $46.52 on Monday.
- Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares jumped 17.24 percent to close at $1.70.
- Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) climbed 16.2 percent to $27.50 after the company agreed to sell itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $1.6 billion.
- Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares rose 13.8 percent to $2.97.
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) shares gained 13.8 percent to $13.91 after falling 24.85 percent on Friday.
- Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares rose 13.8 percent to $7.82.
- Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ: BV) shares jumped 13.5 percent to $ 5.45 after the company agreed to be acquired by Marlin Equity Partners for $5.50 per share in cash. Bazaarvoice also posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Jumei International Holding Ltd(ADR) (NYSE: JMEI) shares gained 13.01 percent to close at $3.30. Jumei announced the withdrawal of Buyer Group's going private proposal.
- Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) gained 9.5 percent to $18.45. Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) announced plans to buy Time in a $1.84 billion deal.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares gained 9.41 percent to close at $6.51 on Monday after surging 171.69 percent on Friday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 9.2 percent to $14.34. Jefferies initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating, while Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating. Wedbush initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares climbed 9.1 percent to $17.94 after dipping 38.41 percent on Friday.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: SWIR) jumped 8.7 percent to $22.56. Raymond James upgraded Sierra Wireless from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 7.1 percent to $3.75 after the company disclosed 'positive' top-line results from second Phase 3 clinical trial of Firdapse in patients with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.
- G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ: WILC) climbed 6.3 percent to $6.27 following Q3 results. G Willi-Food posted quarterly net profit of NIS 8.2 million (US$ 2.3 million) and sales of NIS 80 million (US$ 22.7 million).
- CareDx Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares rose 5.4 percent to $7.06. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on CareDx with a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target.
Losers
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares dipped 33.9 percent to close at $15.60 on Monday after climbing 47.59 percent on Friday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares fell 19.5 percent to close at $2.85 on Monday after gaining 17.61 percent on Friday.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares dropped 18.34 percent to close at $6.28 on Monday after gaining 32.13 percent on Friday.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares fell 20.48 percent to close at $3.61. Eltek reported a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $7.7 million.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares fell 16.01 percent to close at $41.02 on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded Square from Neutral to Sell.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares slipped 15.66 percent to close at $21.01 on Monday.
- Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER) shares dropped 14.93 percent to close at $0.485 on Monday.
- Real Industry Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) shares slipped 14.63 percent to close at $0.434.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares declined 14.34 percent to close at $0.300.
- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 12.76 percent to close at $1.71 on Monday.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 12.26 percent to close at $ 4.51 on Monday after jumping 31.46 percent on Friday.
- Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) shares fell 12.06 percent to close at $1.24 following the announcement of a 555,556 share private placement at $0.90 per share.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares declined 11.78 percent to close at $4.61 on Monday.
- Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) shares declined 9.85 percent to close at $17.85 as the company reported the sale of its Creative Recreation brand to a private group.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares declined 8.97 percent to close at $36.33 on Monday.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 6.71 percent to close at $86.55. Morgan Stanley downgraded Western Digital from Overweight to Equal weight.
