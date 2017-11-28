Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- A report on U.S. international trade in goods for October is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The FHFA House Price Index for September is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for September will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in New York at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
