34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2017 12:25pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares climbed 181.7 percent to $2.31 after jumping 30.63 percent on Friday. Digital Power will present at the 10th Annual LD Micro investor conference on December 7th.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) gained 30.6 percent to $6.41 after surging 59.42 percent on Friday.
  • Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) gained 29.8 percent to $1.19 after gaining 11.79 percent on Friday.
  • Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 29.1 percent to $3.17.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares climbed 27.9 percent to $7.61 after surging 171.69 percent on Friday.
  • MGC Diagnostics Corp (NASDAQ: MGCD) jumped 24.2 percent to $10.93 after the company agreed to be acquired by Altus Capital Partners for $11.03 per share in cash.
  • Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) shares surged 23.6 percent to $3.88 after gaining 26.10 percent on Friday.
  • Jumei International Holding Ltd(ADR) (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 18.8 percent to $3.47. Jumei announced the withdrawal of Buyer Group's going private proposal.
  • OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: OHRP) surged 18.4 percent to $0.900. Roth Capital initiated coverage on OHR Pharmaceutical with a Buy rating.
  • Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) climbed 16.2 percent to $27.50 after the company agreed to sell itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $1.6 billion.
  • Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares rose 13.8 percent to $2.97.
  • Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) shares gained 13.8 percent to $13.91 after falling 24.85 percent on Friday.
  • Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares rose 13.8 percent to $7.82.
  • Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ: BV) shares jumped 13.5 percent to $ 5.45 after the company agreed to be acquired by Marlin Equity Partners for $5.50 per share in cash. Bazaarvoice also posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) gained 9.5 percent to $18.45. Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) announced plans to buy Time in a $1.84 billion deal.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 9.2 percent to $14.34. Jefferies initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating, while Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating. Wedbush initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
  • RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares climbed 9.1 percent to $17.94 after dipping 38.41 percent on Friday.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: SWIR) jumped 8.7 percent to $22.56. Raymond James upgraded Sierra Wireless from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 7.1 percent to $3.75 after the company disclosed 'positive' top-line results from second Phase 3 clinical trial of Firdapse in patients with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.
  • G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ: WILC) climbed 6.3 percent to $6.27 following Q3 results. G Willi-Food posted quarterly net profit of NIS 8.2 million (US$ 2.3 million) and sales of NIS 80 million (US$ 22.7 million).
  • CareDx Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares rose 5.4 percent to $7.06. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on CareDx with a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target.


Losers

  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) declined 22.8 percent to $18.22 after climbing 47.59 percent on Friday.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares dipped 18.1 percent to $6.30 after gaining 32.13 percent on Friday.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares fell 14.4 percent to $4.47.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares dropped 14.2 percent to $3.89. Eltek reported a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $7.7 million.
  • Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares tumbled 12.5 percent to $34.92.
  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares declined 12.4 percent to $3.10 after gaining 17.61 percent on Friday.
  • Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) shares dropped 11.6 percent to $1.25 following the announcement of a 555,556 share private placement at $0.90 per share.
  • Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares declined 8.3 percent to $6.46.
  • Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) shares fell 7.2 percent to $18.25 as the company reported the sale of its Creative Recreation brand to a private group.
  • Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares dropped 6.8 percent to $4.11.
  • Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) slipped 6.6 percent to $4.80 after jumping 31.46 percent on Friday.
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) tumbled 6.5 percent to $86.81. Morgan Stanley downgraded Western Digital from Overweight to Equal weight.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) declined 6.4 percent to $45.68. BTIG Research downgraded Square from Neutral to Sell.

