A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of New-Home Sales Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Cyber Monday. The new home sales report for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET, while the Dallas Fed manufacturing index for November will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Winona, Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. ET, while New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak in New York at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 33 points to 23,550, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 3 points to 2,604.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 6.50 points to 6,420.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.44 percent to trade at $63.58 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures declined 0.83 percent to trade at $58.46 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.60 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.19 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.26 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.35 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.27 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.24 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.60 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.94 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.13 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from Neutral to Buy.

CIENA shares rose 0.67 percent to close at $20.98 on Friday.

Breaking news

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) announced plans to buy Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) in a $1.84 billion deal.

MGC Diagnostics Corp (NASDAQ: MGCD) agreed to be acquired by Altus Capital Partners for $11.03 per share in cash.

Landi Renzo and Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) agreed to combine their compressor businesses.

Jones Energy Inc (NYSE: JONE) disclosed that the company is evaluating strategic and financing alternatives.

