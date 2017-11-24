25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 47.1 percent to $3.22 in pre-market trading after jumping 54.23 percent on Wednesday.

Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) rose 27.6 percent to $0.800 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.79 percent on Wednesday.

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares rose 23.1 percent to $7.16 in the pre-market trading session after surging 37.59 percent on Wednesday.

China Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 16.9 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.11 percent on Wednesday.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 15.1 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 42.01 percent on Wednesday.

Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) rose 14.5 percent to $2.85 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 0.40 percent on Wednesday.

Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares rose 14.3 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.88 percent on Wednesday.

Corecivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) rose 10.2 percent to $25.56 in pre-market trading after climbing 0.65 percent on Wednesday.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) rose 9.6 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after surging 34.98 percent on Wednesday.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 7.2 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.06 percent on Wednesday.

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 6.8 percent to $25.61 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.74 percent on Wednesday.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares rose 5.9 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 21.34 percent on Wednesday.

Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) rose 5.5 percent to $35.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.69 percent on Wednesday.

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 5.2 percent to $0.528 in pre-market trading after falling 10.36 percent on Wednesday.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) rose 4.7 percent to $14.11 in pre-market trading. Teva Pharmaceutical is said to layoff 20 percent to 25 percent of Israel workforce, plus few thousand in the US, according to Calcalist.

Losers

RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares fell 37 percent to $16.85 in pre-market trading following reports of Chinese Police investigating claims of sexual molestation and needlemarks on children at Beijing Kindergarten. RYB Education also reported a $50 million buyback plan.

Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLOG) shares fell 14.5 percent to $0.314 in pre-market trading. Rand Logistics shares declined 37.03 percent on Wednesday following deal to be purchased by American Industrial Partners.

Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) fell 10.7 percent to $14.42 in pre-market trading after declining 16.19 percent on Wednesday.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 8.5 percent to $2.04 in the pre-market trading session. Medigus priced its 810,000 American depositary shares offering at $2 per ADS. Medigus reported a Q3 loss of $1.2 million on sales of $117,000.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) fell 6.8 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after rising 4.78 percent on Wednesday.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 6.5 percent to $46.55 in pre-market trading. Bayer AG (ADR) (OTC: BAYRY) disclosed that its Phase 3 Amikacin Inhale did not meet primary or key secondary endpoints.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 5.6 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Frontline from $5.50 to $5.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) fell 5 percent to $15.35 in pre-market trading.

Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares fell 4.8 percent to $13.04 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.54 percent on Wednesday.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) fell 4.6 percent to $3.33 in pre-market trading after dropping 15.50 percent on Wednesday.

