A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Rise On Black Friday

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade. Retailers such as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) will be in focus on Black Friday. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for November is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 27 points to 23,512.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 4.50 points to 2,599.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 5.50 points to 6,395.00. US stock markets will close early at 1 p.m. ET.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.17 percent to trade at $63.66 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 1.09 percent to trade at $58.65 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.92 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.21 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.28 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.15 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.61 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.12 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.53 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index surged 0.06 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.27 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Hold to Buy.

Deere shares rose 4.21 percent to close at $145.25 on Wednesday.

Breaking news

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) priced its 810,000 American depositary shares offering at $2 per ADS.

(NASDAQ: MDGS) priced its 810,000 American depositary shares offering at $2 per ADS. Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is exploring the sale of Physician Network business for up to $4 billion, Reuters reported.

(NYSE: DVA) is exploring the sale of Physician Network business for up to $4 billion, Reuters reported. Bayer AG (ADR) (OTC: BAYRY) disclosed that its Phase 3 Amikacin Inhale did not meet primary or key secondary endpoints.

(OTC: BAYRY) disclosed that its Phase 3 Amikacin Inhale did not meet primary or key secondary endpoints. Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) and the United Steelworkers reported a tentative agreement for new 4-year labor contract.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets Black FridayNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.