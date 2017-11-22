35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) jumped 107.4 percent to $9.23 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary Vantage Ultimate Limited, entered into a conditional share swap deal to buy 51 percent interest in Marvel's issued share capital of Integrated Media Technology.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares surged 106 percent to $7.40. Eltek’s 1-for-5 reverse stock split took place today.
- Iteris Inc (NASDAQ: ITI) shares gained 17 percent to $6.72.
- Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) shares surged 14.8 percent to $2.25.
- Medigus Ltd. - American Depositary Share (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares climbed 14.2 percent to $2.50.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) shares rose 10.5 percent to $2.76 on Wednesday after dipping 18.13 on Tuesday.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares gained 10.4 percent to $5.31 after jumping 64.73 percent on Tuesday.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) climbed 10.3 percent to $40.49 on better-than-expected quarterly results.
- China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: CEA) shares surged 10.1 percent to $31.27 after gaining 2.41 percent on Tuesday.
- AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOT) rose 9.8 percent to $13.50. AstroNova reported Q3 earnings of $0.21 per share on revenue of $28.76 million.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares gained 9.8 percent to $17.41. PDF Solutions will replace Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, November 30.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 9.5 percent to $12.33 after surging 8.79 percent on Tuesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) jumped 9.1 percent to $18.25 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares gained 7.6 percent to $3.08 after surging 33.64 percent on Tuesday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) gained 7.3 percent to $1.48 following release highlighting publication of the company’s treatment for severe osteoarthritis of the knee.
- TiVo Corp (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares climbed 7.1 percent to $18.90 after the company reported that it has won a key patent-infringement case versus Comcast.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) gained 6.5 percent to $32.14. Needham & Company initiated coverage on Nutanix with a Buy rating.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) shares rose 4.1 percent to $35.26 amid confirmation of deal talks ending with Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR).
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) gained 3.1 percent to $143.52 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
Losers
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares dipped 43.4 percent to $4.46. CHF Solutions priced public offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants for gross proceeds of $18 million.
- Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLOG) shares tumbled 26.3 percent to $0.430 following deal to be purchased by American Industrial Partners.
- Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) shares dropped 17.3 percent to $ 2.11. CONSOL Energy will replace Iconix Brand Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, November 30.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares declined 13.6 percent to $3.57 after surging 41.44 percent on Tuesday.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) dropped 13.2 percent to $15.58. Guess? reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. U.S. comps were down 10 percent.
- Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares dropped 12.1 percent to $6.68 after declining 2.69 percent on Tuesday.
- Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares fell 12.1 percent to $61.60.
- Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) shares slipped 12 percent to $5.81
- Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares dipped 11.3 percent to $31.55 after dropping 1.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) dropped 10.8 percent to $3.70. PDF Solutions will replace Black Box in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, November 30.
- Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ: RELV) shares declined 10.4 percent to $5.10.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) dropped 7.8 percent to $13.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for the first quarter. The company also announced that HPE president Antonio Neri will succeed Meg Whitman as CEO.
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) shares declined 7.4 percent to $17.85 after dropping 3.83 percent on Tuesday.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares declined 6.6 percent to $4.08. DryShips reported a Q3 loss of $15.2 million on revenue of $29.9 million.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares fell 6.5 percent to $21.13. HP reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 earnings outlook.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) dropped 5 percent to $1.95. Reed’s appointed Maxim Group LLC to lead its planned rights offering.
