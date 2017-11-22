Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2017 12:25pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) jumped 107.4 percent to $9.23 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary Vantage Ultimate Limited, entered into a conditional share swap deal to buy 51 percent interest in Marvel's issued share capital of Integrated Media Technology.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares surged 106 percent to $7.40. Eltek’s 1-for-5 reverse stock split took place today.
  • Iteris Inc (NASDAQ: ITI) shares gained 17 percent to $6.72.
  • Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) shares surged 14.8 percent to $2.25.
  • Medigus Ltd. - American Depositary Share (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares climbed 14.2 percent to $2.50.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) shares rose 10.5 percent to $2.76 on Wednesday after dipping 18.13 on Tuesday.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares gained 10.4 percent to $5.31 after jumping 64.73 percent on Tuesday.
  • Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) climbed 10.3 percent to $40.49 on better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: CEA) shares surged 10.1 percent to $31.27 after gaining 2.41 percent on Tuesday.
  • AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOT) rose 9.8 percent to $13.50. AstroNova reported Q3 earnings of $0.21 per share on revenue of $28.76 million.
  • PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares gained 9.8 percent to $17.41. PDF Solutions will replace Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, November 30.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 9.5 percent to $12.33 after surging 8.79 percent on Tuesday.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) jumped 9.1 percent to $18.25 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares gained 7.6 percent to $3.08 after surging 33.64 percent on Tuesday.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) gained 7.3 percent to $1.48 following release highlighting publication of the company’s treatment for severe osteoarthritis of the knee.
  • TiVo Corp (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares climbed 7.1 percent to $18.90 after the company reported that it has won a key patent-infringement case versus Comcast.
  • Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) gained 6.5 percent to $32.14. Needham & Company initiated coverage on Nutanix with a Buy rating.
  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) shares rose 4.1 percent to $35.26 amid confirmation of deal talks ending with Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR).
  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) gained 3.1 percent to $143.52 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.


Losers

  • Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares dipped 43.4 percent to $4.46. CHF Solutions priced public offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants for gross proceeds of $18 million.
  • Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLOG) shares tumbled 26.3 percent to $0.430 following deal to be purchased by American Industrial Partners.
  • Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) shares dropped 17.3 percent to $ 2.11. CONSOL Energy will replace Iconix Brand Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, November 30.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares declined 13.6 percent to $3.57 after surging 41.44 percent on Tuesday.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) dropped 13.2 percent to $15.58. Guess? reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. U.S. comps were down 10 percent.
  • Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares dropped 12.1 percent to $6.68 after declining 2.69 percent on Tuesday.
  • Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares fell 12.1 percent to $61.60.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) shares slipped 12 percent to $5.81
  • Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares dipped 11.3 percent to $31.55 after dropping 1.71 percent on Tuesday.
  • Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) dropped 10.8 percent to $3.70. PDF Solutions will replace Black Box in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, November 30.
  • Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ: RELV) shares declined 10.4 percent to $5.10.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) dropped 7.8 percent to $13.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for the first quarter. The company also announced that HPE president Antonio Neri will succeed Meg Whitman as CEO.
  • Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) shares declined 7.4 percent to $17.85 after dropping 3.83 percent on Tuesday.
  • DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares declined 6.6 percent to $4.08. DryShips reported a Q3 loss of $15.2 million on revenue of $29.9 million.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares fell 6.5 percent to $21.13. HP reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 earnings outlook.
  • Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) dropped 5 percent to $1.95. Reed’s appointed Maxim Group LLC to lead its planned rights offering.

Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALOT + AMPE)

Earnings Scheduled For November 22, 2017
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CLNT

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.