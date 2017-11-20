Market Overview

The Week Ahead For Nov. 20: A Short Holiday Trading Week That Still Offers Several Catalysts
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2017 9:48am   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Nov. 20. Note: The list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Monday

Notable Earnings

  • Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) Q1 after hours
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc (NYSE: PANW) Q1 after hours
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) Q3 after hours

Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration

  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SGH)
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA)
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc (NASDAQ: BECN)

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP)
  • National Vision Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EYE)

Analyst/Investor Day

  • Teladoc, Inc (NYSE: TDOC)
  • AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN)
  • Raymond James Financial, Inc (NYSE: RJF) issuing monthly sales update

Tuesday

Economic Data

  • API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories released after market close

Notable Earnings

  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Q1 premarket
  • Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ; DLTR) Q3 premarket
  • Lowe’s Companies, Inc (NYSE: LOW) Q3 premarket
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) Q4 after hours
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Q4 after hours
  • GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Q3 after hours

IPOs

  • Big Rock Partners Acquisition (BRPAU)

Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration

  • WideOpenWest, Inc (NYSE: WOW)
  • Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN)

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • CarGurus, Inc (NASDAQ: CARG)
  • Restoration Robotics, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR)
  • OrthoPediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS)

Special Shareholder Meetings

  • Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE: GXP) and Westar Energy, Inc (NYSE: WR), respectively, meeting to vote on merger

Wednesday

Economic Data

  • EIA Crude Oil inventories 10:30 a.m. ET

Notable Earnings

  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Q4 premarket

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • OptiNose, Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN)

Thursday

  • Thanksgiving Holiday

Friday

  • Equities markets close 1 p.m. ET

