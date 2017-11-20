The Week Ahead For Nov. 20: A Short Holiday Trading Week That Still Offers Several Catalysts
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Nov. 20. Note: The list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday
Notable Earnings
- Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) Q1 after hours
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc (NYSE: PANW) Q1 after hours
- Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) Q3 after hours
Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SGH)
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA)
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc (NASDAQ: BECN)
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
Analyst/Investor Day
- Teladoc, Inc (NYSE: TDOC)
- AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN)
- Raymond James Financial, Inc (NYSE: RJF) issuing monthly sales update
Tuesday
Economic Data
- API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories released after market close
Notable Earnings
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Q1 premarket
- Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ; DLTR) Q3 premarket
- Lowe’s Companies, Inc (NYSE: LOW) Q3 premarket
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) Q4 after hours
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Q4 after hours
- GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Q3 after hours
IPOs
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition (BRPAU)
Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
- CarGurus, Inc (NASDAQ: CARG)
- Restoration Robotics, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR)
- OrthoPediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS)
Special Shareholder Meetings
- Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE: GXP) and Westar Energy, Inc (NYSE: WR), respectively, meeting to vote on merger
Wednesday
Economic Data
- EIA Crude Oil inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
Notable Earnings
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Q4 premarket
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
- OptiNose, Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN)
Thursday
- Thanksgiving Holiday
Friday
- Equities markets close 1 p.m. ET
