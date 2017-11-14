42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares climbed 120.5 percent to $1.49 after third-quarter earnings came in well ahead of estimates. The company also beat sales estimates by nearly $1 million.
- Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) shares jumped 24.9 percent to $146.48 on a $2.3 billion takeover bid submitted by private-equity firm Roark Capital. The firm’s bid for the restaurant chain is worth over $150 per share.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) jumped 22.3 percent to $100.66 after the company reported better-than-expected profit for its third quarter.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) surged 20.9 percent to $3.45 after reporting third-quarter EPS and revenue growth year-over-year.
- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE: SVT) shares rose 18.8 percent to $10.50.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares gained 17.7 percent to $27.88 after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
- Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AVNW) rose 16.3 percent to $15.00. Aviat Networks reported Q1 adjusted loss of $0.12 per share on revenue of $56.2 million.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares climbed 15.4 percent to $2.92 after the company disclosed that it has executed an exclusive worldwide license agreement with The Wistar Institute for a CAR T-Cell technology.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) climbed 14.9 percent to $6.16. Phoenix New Media reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share on revenue of $64 million.
- International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) shares surged 12 percent to $26.70 as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) jumped 11.3 percent to $8.96. Yatra Online reported quarter ended sales of $39.43 million.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares climbed 9.6 percent to $4.27. Craig-Hallum upgraded Famous Dave's of America from Hold to Buy.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 9.4 percent to $4.06. Remark Holdings reported Q3 loss of $0.58 per share on revenue of $19.4 million.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) gained 8.7 percent to $43.60. Daqo New Energy reported Q3 net income of $24.1 million.
- Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) gained 8.3 percent to $21.78 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings and raised its FY 2017 adjusted earnings guidance.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares rose 7.8 percent to $6.42.
- ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) jumped 7 percent to $2.65. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from Market Perform to Outperform.
- DHX Media Ltd (USA) (NASDAQ: DHXM) shares climbed 6.6 percent to $3.25. DHX Media reported Q1 sales of C$98.6 million.
- Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 5.3 percent to $30.37 after the company reported a gain in its first-half adjusted core earnings and lifted its full-year earnings growth outlook.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) gained 5.1 percent to $5.11. Ballard Power and Siemens signed a $9 million multi-year development agreement for fuel cell engine to power cutting-edge Mireo commuter train.
Losers
- Network-1 Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NTIP) shares tumbled 28.7 percent to $3.10 after a jury in the United States District Court determined that Network-1's Remote Power Patent is invalid and not infringed by Hewlett-Packard.
- NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NCSM) shares dipped 25.3 percent to $15.49. NCS Multistage reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $56 million.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (NASDAQ: EXXI) shares dropped 18.6 percent to $6.80. Energy XXI Gulf Coast reported a Q3 loss of $0.95 per share on revenue of $117.0 million.
- China Zenix Auto International Ltd (NYSE: ZX) shares fell 18 percent to $1.74.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares declined 16.8 percent to $1.68.
- Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) dropped 15.9 percent to $8.10. Netshoes reported a Q3 loss of $0.58 per share on sales of $140.352 million.
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares declined 15.2 percent to $4.54 after dropping 8.38 percent on Monday.
- Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) slipped 13.2 percent to $8.35. Everspin posted a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss, but sales missed estimates.
- Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD) shares dipped 13 percent to $6.01. Cambium Learning reported Q3 EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $43.52 million.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) fell 12.3 percent to $13.60 as the company announced reprioritizing of development programs.
- Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ: HPJ) slipped 11.8 percent to $4.85 following Q3 results.
- ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) declined 11.5 percent to $3.08. ProQR priced its $20 million offering at $3.25 per share.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares dropped 11.3 percent to $1.88. Celsion reported a Q3 loss of $0.70 per share on revenue of $125,000.
- Asanko Gold Inc (NYSE: AKG) shares fell 10.4 percent to $0.869. Raymond James downgraded Asanko Gold from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares dropped 10.2 percent to $8.14. Semiconductor Manufacturing International posted Q3 earnings of $25.9 million on revenue of $769.7 million. The company also issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares fell 9.8 percent to $3.86.
- Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: LOXO) shares dropped 9.2 percent to $75.57 after the company reported a partnership with Bayer to commercialize two therapies.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares declined 8.2 percent to $1.97 after climbing 21.47 percent on Monday.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) dropped 8.1 percent to $18.41 despite beating top and bottom estimates in the third quarter, its first earnings release as a public company. The company posted Q3 EPS of 8 cents, just beating estimates by a penny. Revenues came in nearly $2 million ahead of estimates at $97.7 million.
- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE: TPRE) slipped 5.1 percent to $15.95. Third Point Reinsurance reported a 15 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) declined 4.5 percent to $25.14, despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.
