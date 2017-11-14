34 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) jumped 32.98 percent to close at $1.25 on Monday. TheStreet reported Q3 earnings of $0.01 per share and announced authorization of new share buyback program of 5 million shares. TheStreet also disclosed a new employment agreement with Jim Cramer through 2021.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares climbed 32.03 percent to close at $2.02 on Monday after climbing 45.71 percent on Friday.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 28.45 percent to close at $42.71 following announcement of licensing agreement with Funai Electric.

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME) shares rose 24.75 percent to close at $8.57 after the company disclosed a license agreement with J&J Innovation to develop and commercialize next generation bispecific antibody therapeutics.

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares surged 21.47 percent to close at $2.15 on Monday. Nova LifeStyle reported Q3 earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $33.22 million.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares jumped 20.66 percent to close at $17.64 on Monday. Mattel is in talks to sell itself to larger rival

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 20.06 percent to close at $12.33 on Monday. MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe intimated that the firm may someday stray from its core theater-based business.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ: EVK) shares gained 19.05 percent to close at $2.50. Ever-Glory reported Q3 earnings of $0.22 per share on sales of $120.25 million.

Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) shares surged 19.03 percent to close at $2.69 on Monday.

GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) shares gained 14.66 percent to close at $11.81.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) rose 14.15 percent to close at $37.10. Nektar Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb reported the first presentation of data from PIVOT-02 Phase 1/2 study showing potential benefits.

Nature's Sunshine Prod. (NASDAQ: NATR) gained 13.66 percent to close at $12.90.

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) shares climbed 12.97 percent to close at $13.24. Asure Software reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share on revenue of $15.5 million.

Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) gained 11.89 percent to close at $3.20.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares rose 11.34 percent to close at $2.75 on heavy volume.

Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) climbed 10.71 percent to close at $18.60 on Monday. BMO Capital upgraded Chefs' Warehouse from Market Perform to Outperform.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) shares gained 10.23 percent to close at $3.34 on Monday.

ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) shares rose 9.59 percent to close at $11.31. Canaccord Genuity upgraded ExOne from Hold to Buy.

(NASDAQ: XONE) shares rose 9.59 percent to close at $11.31. Canaccord Genuity upgraded ExOne from Hold to Buy. ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SOL) gained 8.33 percent to close at $3.12 after the company disclosed senior management changes. ReneSola reported the resignation of Kevin Chen as President of the U.S. region. The company named Doran Hole as CEO of North America and Group Vice President of Strategy.

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) shares declined 28.72 percent to close at $11.73 on Monday.

Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares dipped 28.4 percent to close at $7.79 on Monday after dropping 1.18 percent on Friday.

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares fell 23.53 percent to close at $1.56.

TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares declined 21.30 percent to close at $15.89 on Monday.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares fell 19.35 percent to close at $10.00. Immunomedics disclosed that two of its abstracts were posted online by the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares declined 19.22 percent to close at $4.96.

Determine Inc (NASDAQ: DTRM) fell 17.49 percent to close at $1.84 on Monday.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares slipped 15.92 percent to close at $8.50. Syndax Pharmaceuticals announced presentation of encouraging data from NSCLC and melanoma cohorts of encore trials at at the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Scientific Meeting.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) tumbled 14.89 percent to close at $4.46 on Monday.

Quantum Corp (NYSE: QTM) fell 14.40 percent to close at $4.28

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares dropped 11.1 percent to close at $4.40 on Monday.

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) shares dropped 9.11 percent to close at $17.47. Acushnet Holdings disclosed a 8.33 million share offering by selling shareholders.

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares dropped 8.43 percent to close at $18.04.

China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares dropped 8.38 percent to close at $5.36 on Monday after surging 56.00 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: CREG) shares dropped 8.38 percent to close at $5.36 on Monday after surging 56.00 percent on Friday. Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) shares fell 7.92 percent to close at $3.37. Amedica reported a 1-for-12 reverse stock split on Friday.

