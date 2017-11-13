28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) jumped 43.5 percent to $2.54. Nova LifeStyle reported Q3 earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $33.22 million.
- TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) surged 39.2 percent to $1.31. TheStreet reported Q3 earnings of $0.01 per share and announced authorization of new share buyback program of 5 million shares. TheStreet also disclosed a new employment agreement with Jim Cramer through 2021.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares gained 38.8 percent to $2.12 after climbing 45.71 percent on Friday.
- Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME) shares climbed 24.75 percent to $8.57 after the company disclosed a license agreement with J&J Innovation to develop and commercialize next generation bispecific antibody therapeutics.
- Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ: EVK) shares rose 21.4 percent to $2.55. Ever-Glory reported Q3 earnings of $0.22 per share on sales of $120.25 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares gained 19.8 percent to $2.96 on heavy volume.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares surged 19.2 percent to $17.42. Mattel is in talks to sell itself to larger rival Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) gained 18.7 percent to $38.56. Nektar Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb reported the first presentation of data from PIVOT-02 Phase 1/2 study showing potential benefits.
- ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SOL) surged 14.2 percent to $3.29 after the company disclosed senior management changes. ReneSola reported the resignation of Kevin Chen as President of the U.S. region. The company named Doran Hole as CEO of North America and Group Vice President of Strategy.
- Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) shares rose 14.11 percent to $13.37. Asure Software reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share on revenue of $15.5 million.
- ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) shares gained 11.8 percent to $11.54. Canaccord Genuity upgraded ExOne from Hold to Buy.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares jumped 10 percent to $2.20. Celsion is expected to report Q3 results on November 14.
- Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) surged 9.5 percent to $18.40. BMO Capital upgraded Chefs' Warehouse from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) rose 8.9 percent to $3.32.
- GDS Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) shares surged 7.4 percent to $20.24
- Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) gained 6.4 percent to $0.738 after the company disclosed that it has received positive opinion for Orphan designation for PRX-102 from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency.
- JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) shares gained 4.3 percent to $41.69 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Monday.
Losers
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares tumbled 15.9 percent to $3.29.
- Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) shares dropped 14.6 percent to $14.05.
- Celyad SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares fell 13.4 percent to $46.14.
- PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares declined 12 percent to $17.34.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) shares dipped 11.5 percent to $2.70. American Shared Hospital Services reported Q3 earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.61 million.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares fell 11.2 percent to $9.66 after dropping 1.18 percent on Friday.
- Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) shares dropped 9.2 percent to $3.32. Amedica reported a 1-for-12 reverse stock split on Friday.
- Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) shares declined 9 percent to $17.49. Acushnet Holdings disclosed a 8.33 million share offing by selling shareholders.
- Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares fell 8.1 percent to $4.55.
- Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) dropped 6.8 percent to $7.93. ViewRay reported a Q3 loss of $0.19 per share on revenue of $12.2 million. The company also lowered its FY17 sales guidance.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) fell 3.6 percent to $58.20. Baird downgraded Exact Sciences from Outperform to Neutral.
