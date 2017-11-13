A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 45 points to 23,337.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures slipped 3.50 points to 2,576.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 5.75 points to 6,303.50.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures fell 0.11 percent to trade at $63.45 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.09 percent to trade at $56.79 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.20 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index slipping 0.50 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.58 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading gained by 0.08 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.48 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.32 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.21 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.44 percent and India’s BSE Sensex declined 0.84 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Neutral to Underweight.

Teva shares fell 2.80 percent to $11.45 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares surged over 26 percent in pre-market trading following the WSJ report of approach from Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS).

(NYSE: GOLF) disclosed a 8.33 million share offing by selling shareholders. General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) announced plans to cut its quarterly dividend from $0.24 per share to $0.12 per share.

