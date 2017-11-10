31 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 24.3 percent to $4.66 in the pre-market trading session after surging 195.28 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: CREG) rose 24.3 percent to $4.66 in the pre-market trading session after surging 195.28 percent on Thursday. Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares rose 19.8 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading. Euroseas reported a Q3 loss of $0.61 per share on revenue of $7.23 million.

(NASDAQ: ESEA) shares rose 19.8 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading. Euroseas reported a Q3 loss of $0.61 per share on revenue of $7.23 million. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 16.7 percent to $23.40 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved its HEPLISAV-B drug, for prevention of Hepatitis B in adults.

(NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 16.7 percent to $23.40 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved its HEPLISAV-B drug, for prevention of Hepatitis B in adults. Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) shares rose 14.7 percent to $25.00 in the pre-market trading session after falling 4.39 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: ATUS) shares rose 14.7 percent to $25.00 in the pre-market trading session after falling 4.39 percent on Thursday. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 14.6 percent to $16.15 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q3 results.

(NASDAQ: OMER) rose 14.6 percent to $16.15 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q3 results. J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares rose 14.2 percent to $3.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong sales for its third quarter.

(NYSE: JCP) shares rose 14.2 percent to $3.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong sales for its third quarter. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares rose 11.7 percent to $11.66 in pre-market trading. Immunomedics reported a Q1 loss of $0.97 per share on sales of $700,000. The company also named Michael Pehl as President and CEO.

(NASDAQ: IMMU) shares rose 11.7 percent to $11.66 in pre-market trading. Immunomedics reported a Q1 loss of $0.97 per share on sales of $700,000. The company also named Michael Pehl as President and CEO. Voxeljet AG (ADR) (NYSE: VJET) rose 11.1 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading. voxeljet reported a Q3 net loss of EUR0.26 per share on sales of kEUR7,387.

(NYSE: VJET) rose 11.1 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading. voxeljet reported a Q3 net loss of EUR0.26 per share on sales of kEUR7,387. Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) rose 10.7 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading. TransEnterix reported a Q3 loss of $0.26 per share on revenue of $183,000.

(NYSE: TRXC) rose 10.7 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading. TransEnterix reported a Q3 loss of $0.26 per share on revenue of $183,000. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares rose 8.2 percent to $21.65 in the pre-market trading session as the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.

(NYSE: HTZ) shares rose 8.2 percent to $21.65 in the pre-market trading session as the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares rose 6.1 percent to $3.16 in pre-market trading. Sphere 3D reported a Q3 loss of $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ: ANY) shares rose 6.1 percent to $3.16 in pre-market trading. Sphere 3D reported a Q3 loss of $3.5 million. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) rose 5.9 percent to $11.17 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.31 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: PBI) rose 5.9 percent to $11.17 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.31 percent on Thursday. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) rose 4.4 percent to $3.10. Synergy Pharmaceuticals reported a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.008 million.

(NASDAQ: SGYP) rose 4.4 percent to $3.10. Synergy Pharmaceuticals reported a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.008 million. ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (NYSE: MT) rose 4.3 percent to $29.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat profit for its third quarter.

(NYSE: MT) rose 4.3 percent to $29.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat profit for its third quarter. Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) rose 4.2 percent to $11.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.41 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: RCII) rose 4.2 percent to $11.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.41 percent on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) rose 4.1 percent to $11.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported the merger of Musical.ly with Bytedance.

(NYSE: CMCM) rose 4.1 percent to $11.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported the merger of Musical.ly with Bytedance. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 3.8 percent to $213.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The red-hot chip manufacturer delivered third-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, beating estimates by 39 cents. Sales came in $280 million higher than estimates at a record $2.64 billion.

Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) fell 36.9 percent to $2.31 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: AMDA) fell 36.9 percent to $2.31 in pre-market trading. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares fell 17.9 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.11 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: INFI) shares fell 17.9 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.11 percent on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 12 percent to $112.00 in pre-market trading. Puma Biotechnology reported Q3 adjusted loss of $1.36 per share on revenue of $6.1 million.

(NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 12 percent to $112.00 in pre-market trading. Puma Biotechnology reported Q3 adjusted loss of $1.36 per share on revenue of $6.1 million. Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) fell 11.9 percent to $52.25 in pre-market trading. Trade Desk reported a third-quarter earnings and sales beat, but issued a weak sales outlook for the current quarter.

(NASDAQ: TTD) fell 11.9 percent to $52.25 in pre-market trading. Trade Desk reported a third-quarter earnings and sales beat, but issued a weak sales outlook for the current quarter. Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) fell 9.4 percent to $81 in pre-market trading after missing fourth-quarter earnings and sales estimates. The company issued FY17 earnings guidance far below analyst estimates at $3.65-$4.05.

(NYSE: ESL) fell 9.4 percent to $81 in pre-market trading after missing fourth-quarter earnings and sales estimates. The company issued FY17 earnings guidance far below analyst estimates at $3.65-$4.05. Atento SA (NYSE: ATTO) fell 9 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading. Atento priced its 12.3 million share offering at $9.00 per share.

(NYSE: ATTO) fell 9 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading. Atento priced its 12.3 million share offering at $9.00 per share. Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares fell 8.8 percent to $21.15 in pre-market trading following weak Q3 results.

(NASDAQ: RDFN) shares fell 8.8 percent to $21.15 in pre-market trading following weak Q3 results. Quantum Corp (NYSE: QTM) fell 8.2 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading. Quantum reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.14 per share on sales of $107.1 million. The company also issued a weak forecast for the third quarter.

(NYSE: QTM) fell 8.2 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading. Quantum reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.14 per share on sales of $107.1 million. The company also issued a weak forecast for the third quarter. Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) fell 8.1 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.81 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: OPHT) fell 8.1 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.81 percent on Thursday. Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) shares fell 5.8 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading. Bank of America downgraded Frontier Communications from Neutral to Underperform.

(NASDAQ: FTR) shares fell 5.8 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading. Bank of America downgraded Frontier Communications from Neutral to Underperform. Melinta Therapeutics W Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares fell 5.4 percent to $11.30 after slipping 2.05 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: MLNT) shares fell 5.4 percent to $11.30 after slipping 2.05 percent on Thursday. Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) fell 4.5 percent to $10.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.98 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: DCIX) fell 4.5 percent to $10.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.98 percent on Thursday. Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ: PGLC) fell 3.9 percent to $2.75 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: PGLC) fell 3.9 percent to $2.75 in the pre-market trading session. Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) fell 3.2 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading. Endo reported Q3 earnings of $0.91 per share on revenue of $786.88 million.

