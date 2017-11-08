46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares climbed 49.6 percent to $1.87 after the company disclosed positive updated long-term follow-up data from its Phase 2 OMS I-102 combination study of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and pembrolizumab.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares gained 44 percent to $7.30 following Q3 results. Forterra reported a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share on sales of $444.25 million.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) surged 32.1 percent to $4.32 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) jumped 29.7 percent to $8.99 following Q3 results. MBIA reported a Q3 loss of $267 million on revenue of $33 million.
- Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) shares climbed 27.1 percent to $2.96. Ophthotech reported Q3 earnings of $5.25 per share on revenue of $206.7 million.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares gained 22.3 to $0.255 following concurrence from the FDA related to Phase 3 acne study plans.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) climbed 22.2 percent to $4.68 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its full year forecast.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) gained 20.2 percent to $23.50 on upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares climbed 16 percent to $42.03 following Q1 beat.
- Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares gained 16 percent to $30.005 after dropping 40.90 percent on Monday.
- Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) gained 15.2 percent to $70.50 following Q3 results.
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) rose 14 percent to $29.18 after reporting strong Q3 results and positive FY17 guidance.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) surged 13.5 percent to $62.99 following upbeat Q3 results. BTIG Research upgraded Green Dot from Neutral to Buy.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares gained 13.4 percent to $30.51 after reporting Q3 results.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) climbed 13.3 percent to $15.80 after the company posted Q3 results.
- Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) rose 13 percent to $114.86 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY17 sales guidance.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) surged 12.2 percent to $297.725 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) gained 12.1 percent to $2.51 after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. The company also sees FY17 sales in the range of $10 million-$13 million.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) climbed 11.6 percent to $42.30 after beating third-quarter earnings estimates.
- Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) shares gained 11.5 percent to $1.85. Vical priced 14.286 million share common stock offering at $1.75 per share.
- Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares gained 11.1 percent to $118.16. Take Two posted a Q2 net loss of $2.7 million, versus a year-earlier profit of $36.4 million. However, the company issued a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter and lifted its full-year adjusted revenue outlook.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) gained 10.9 percent to $29.77. Nektar Therapeutics reported Q3 earnings of $0.37 per share on revenue of $152.928 million.
Losers
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares declined 46.8 percent to $1.24 after climbing 38.10 percent on Tuesday.
- CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) shares tumbled 28.5 percent to $6.16 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) dipped 27.5 percent to $5.43. RedHill Biopharma priced its 4.091 million ADS offering at $5.50 per ADS.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) declined 21.4 percent to $11.22.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) dropped 20.2 percent to $4.36 after missing on third-quarter sales estimates. The company also issued fourth quarter guidance well below estimates.
- Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) dropped 18.6 percent to $3.50 after reporting weak Q3 results.
- Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK) shares fell 18 percent to $4.18. Flotek Industries reported a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share on revenue of $79.5 million.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares declined 17.9 percent to $5.62. Fossil reported a third-quarter GAAP loss of $0.11 per share, versus $0.36 per share in the same quarter of last year.
- Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 17.2 percent to $57.45 on downbeat quarterly profit.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) dropped 16.6 percent to $3.71 following Q3 results.
- Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) tumbled 16 percent to $188.07 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BETR) fell 16 percent to $5.02. as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) declined 13.7 percent to $22.35. Wells Fargo downgraded Veritiv from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) fell 13.1 percent to $5.01. Endologix reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.17 per share on revenue of $46 million. The company also cut its FY17 forecast.
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares dropped 13.1 percent to $2.66 after declining 2.86 percent on Tuesday.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) declined 13 percent to $7.70. Myomo shares climbed 115.85 percent on Tuesday after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 11.6 percent to $3.71.
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) declined 10.7 percent to $100.09. Tesaro reported a Q3 loss of $0.47 per share on revenue of $142.8 million.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) dropped 10.4 percent to $13.5501 as the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for third quarter. Daily active users were up 17 percent year-over-year.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares dropped 10.4 percent to $2.915 after missing top and bottom line estimates in the third quarter.
- OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) shares dropped 8.5 percent to $25.45. OneMain reported a secondary offering of common stock by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) shares declined 6.4 percent to $23.84. Allegheny Technologies priced its 17 million share public offering at $24.00 per share.
- Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares slipped 6 percent to $19.75. Centennial Resources Development reported commencement of 25 million share common stock offering.
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) dropped 4.1 percent to $14.1439 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
