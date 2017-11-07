40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares jumped 133.33 percent to close at $1.68 on no news.

Losers

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares tumbled 34.24 percent to close at $31.60 on Monday after its largest customer, UnitedHealth Group, expanded its competing Optum fitness benefit program for seniors on the Medicare Advantage plan. The program is seen to rival Tivity’s SilverSneakers for clients on Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Group Retiree plans, striking the firm’s core business tailored to 50-and-up clients.

