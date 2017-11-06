31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares jumped 90.1 percent to $21.31 on no news. Diana Containerships shares rallied nearly 700 percent on Friday.

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares surged 89.7 percent to $1.37 on no news.

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) climbed 52.4 percent to $6.64 after the company reported a plan to resubmit the New Drug Application for TX-004HR. TherapeuticsMD reported a Q3 loss of $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.41 million.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares gained 22.6 percent to $11.83. Helios and Matheson will issue institutional investors $100 million in convertible notes to pay off $5 million owed to MoviePass and increase its stake with an additional $20 million through a previously reported Investment Option Agreement.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) rose 17.7 percent to $2.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) gained 14 percent to $32.98. Reata reported that Phase 2 CARDINAL study met primary endpoint of change in EGFR at 12 weeks.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) climbed 13.8 percent to $54.20 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its 2018 forecast.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) shares rose 12.2 percent to $22.56 on narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) climbed 11.4 percent to $6.85. Nanocarrier signed an exclusive agreement with VBL Therapeutics for VB-111 in Japan.

Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) climbed 11.2 percent to $75.90. Marvell Technology is in advanced talks to merge with Cavium, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) surged 11.1 percent to $ 25.21.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares gained 9.1 percent to $20.19. Marvell Technology is in advanced talks to merge with Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM), the Wall Street Journal reported.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares climbed 8 percent to $17.00. B. Riley initiated coverage on Spring Bank Pharma with a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target.

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS) rose 6.3 percent to $3.53 as the company posted narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.

Losers

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) dropped 23.3 percent to $3.06. MTBC reported a Q3 loss of $0.14 per share on sales of $7.51 million.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) declined 18.3 percent to $ 8.94. PAR Technology is expected to release quarterly results on November 13.

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) shares fell 17.4 percent to $1.73. Finjan is expected to release Q3 results on November 9.

Novogen Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: NVGN) shares declined 15.4 percent to $2.39.

Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) dropped 13.7 percent to $5.76 as T-Mobile and Sprint officially end merger discussions. KeyBanc downgraded Sprint from Sector Weight to Underweight.

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) shares fell 13.1 percent to $11.21.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) shares declined 10 percent to $142.04 on weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) fell 9.6 percent to $1.88. Ceragon reported Q3 earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $76 million.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) dropped 8.9 percent to $70.78 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

CYANOTECH CORP (NASDAQ: CYAN) shares declined 8.9 percent to $4.42. Cyanotech reported Q2 earnings of $0.08 per share on sales of $8.05 million.

Hydrogenics Corporation (USA) (NASDAQ: HYGS) shares fell 7.2 percent to $9.70. Hydrogenics reported a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share on sales of $12.2 million.

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) dropped 6.2 percent to $14.40 on weak quarterly earnings.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares fell 6 percent to $13.33 as the company posted strong Q3 results and raised its FY17 outlook.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares dropped 5.2 percent to $55.83. T-Mobile and Sprint officially end merger discussions.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares fell 5 percent to $3.05. AVEO Oncology and EUSA Pharma disclosed promising Phase 1 results from the Phase 1/2 TiNivo study of tivozanib and nivolumab in renal cell carcinoma.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) declined 3.6 percent to $20.88 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.