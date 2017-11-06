30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 40.2 percent to $6.11 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported a plan to resubmit the New Drug Application for TX-004HR. TherapeuticsMD reported a Q3 loss of $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.41 million.
- Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) rose 12.8 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading. MTBC reported a Q3 loss of $0.14 per share on sales of $7.51 million.
- Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) rose 11.3 percent to $76.00 in pre-market trading. Marvell Technology is in advanced talks to merge with Cavium, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: YGE) rose 11.1 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 7.9 percent to $2.60 after declining 4.37 percent on Friday.
- Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares rose 7.3 percent to $15.20 in pre-market trading as the company posted strong Q3 results and raised its FY17 outlook.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares rose 7.3 percent to $19.86 in the pre-market trading session. Marvell Technology is in advanced talks to merge with Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM), the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) rose 6.4 percent to $36.75 in pre-market trading after falling 3.33 percent on Friday.
- Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 6 percent to $8.05 in pre-market trading after falling 2.44 percent on Friday.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares rose 5.4 percent to $35.90 in pre-market trading after declining 0.18 percent on Friday.
- NetEase Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: NTES) shares rose 5.2 percent to $295.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.60 percent on Friday.
- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) rose 5 percent to $8.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.39 percent on Friday.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 4.8 percent to $11.65 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.49 percent on Friday.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares rose 4.4 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading. AVEO Oncology and EUSA Pharma disclosed promising Phase 1 results from the Phase 1/2 TiNivo study of tivozanib and nivolumab in renal cell carcinoma.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares rose 3.4 percent to $63.90 in the pre-market trading session. Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) proposed to buy QUALCOMM for $70 per share in a cash and stock deal valued at $130 billion.
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) rose 2.4 percent to $48.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its 2018 forecast.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) fell 19.3 percent to $58.45 in pre-market trading.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) fell 11.5 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading as T-Mobile and Sprint officially end merger discussions. KeyBanc downgraded Sprint from Sector Weight to Underweight.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) fell 10.7 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after rising 0.77 percent on Friday.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares fell 8.1 percent to $10.31 in pre-market trading after surging 348.40 percent on Friday.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (USA) (NASDAQ: HYGS) shares fell 6.2 percent to $9.80. Hydrogenics reported a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share on sales of $12.2 million.
- Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXLC) fell 6.1 percent to $10.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.47 percent on Friday.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) shares fell 6 percent to $171.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.42 percent on Friday.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 5.5 percent to $0.302 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has entered into common stock purchase agreement for up to $15.0 million with Lincoln Park Capital.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) fell 5.5 percent to $18.20 in the pre-market trading session after declining 1.53 percent on Friday.
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) fell 5.4 percent to $147.05 in pre-market trading after rising 2.41 percent on Friday.
- ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) fell 4.9 percent to $20.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) fell 4.9 percent to $56.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.15 percent on Friday.
- T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares fell 4.1 percent to $56.50 in pre-market trading. T-Mobile and Sprint officially end merger discussions.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) fell 4 percent to $34.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
