BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is reportedly in talks to share its QNX software portfolio with Tata Motors Ltd.’s Jaguar Land Rover unit, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The deal would equip the automaker with sufficient computing power for autonomous and electric vehicle production, and it would be comparable to BlackBerry’s partnership with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), whose operating systems and security software are built on QNX.

The arrangement would not likely generate revenue until Jaguar Land Rover releases its first inclusive vehicles but could ultimately yield royalties as high as $25 per car, according to WSJ sources.

A BlackBerry spokesperson told Benzinga the company doesn't comment on rumors or speculation.

BlackBerry has gained increasing exposure to the auto industry this year. In March, the firm transferred 400 employees to Ford for wireless technology development, and in September, it signed a software deal with Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) for driverless tech software.

At time of publication, the stock was trading up 2.3 percent at a rate of $10.96.

Related Links:

Analysis: Auto Business Prospects Not Enough To Breathe Life Back Into BlackBerry

Citron's Andrew Left Makes A Bold Claim: BlackBerry Could Be The Next NVIDIA

Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron ResearchNews Short Sellers Rumors Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.